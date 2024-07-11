These chef sisters from Meghalaya are taking Khasi cuisine to new heights

A

Daphimanroi: Simple. Ingredient forward. Uncomplicated! We use a lot of seasonal and local ingredients. Rice is our staple. The cuisine is definitely a meat heavy one, but having said that we also have a wide variety of vegetarian food. We eat a lot of salads which sometimes comprise wild herbs that are foraged.

Dakiwanri: Khasi cuisine is very clean and simple. We do not use flavour-enhancing or altering spices. In terms of flavour, it’s very true to an ingredient. For texture, it's mostly soft food because we eat a lot of rice, soups, meat curries, pickles, and chutneys. Ingredient wise we have unique ones that are indigenous to our region like Perilla Seeds, black sesame, pepper and turmeric.