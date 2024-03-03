Bean there, brewed that

The roasting process

By now, the climb up the hillside with its breathtaking views of the coffee plantations and the mountains in the distance has whetted the group’s appetite for a hot cuppa. Onwards they march for the Blossom to Brew session—a hands-on experience of roasting beans and understanding the brew, and of course, savouring an aromatic cup. As the name suggests, the session is all about knowing how the beautiful red berries end up or get transformed into the world's favourite brew. Mini versions of the hulling and pulping machines used for different processes after the harvest are kept on display. There’s more information waiting for the participants from the naturalist. “In a single coffee berry, you will usually find two beans, but at times you will find a single bean which is called peaberry. It has a higher caffeine content and is considered premium,” she shares.

Coffee berries

Taking the appropriate amount of Arabica beans and Robusta peaberries, Bindu starts the roasting process. There is a slow build-up as a soft popping sound starts to emit from the machine and the fragrance of freshly roasted coffee wafts in the air. Once cooled, the beans are ground as everyone gets a chance to manually churn the grinding machine. The session comes to an end with hot cups of coffee being passed around. Some sit around chatting with each other, while others wander off to find cosy nooks to savour their favourite brew in solitude. For the coffee aficionados, it is satiating to experience and appreciate the journey of the coffee bean.