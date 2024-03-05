Wazwan For All Occasions

Affordable combos

Paray explains that Kashmiri food in Delhi is expensive due to differences in preparation methods. In Kashmir, food is cooked on logs in large vessels, which is not allowed in Delhi; so, it is prepared on a gas stove that requires different skills and longer cooking time. Ingredients are also sourced from Kashmir, adding to the cost. “But I understand that students cannot pay that much because I have also been in that place, that is why we have special wazwan combos, starting from `499, on our menu,” he says.

We try the tabak maaz, a deep-fried meat delicacy made with sheep ribs, and the rogan josh, a curried meat dish served with rice that is considered Kashmiri comfort food. The tabak maaz has a crunchy outer layer and a melt-in-the-mouth texture underneath. While the rogan josh is rich in colour and is made up of onions, garlic and ginger, they do not overpower the taste of the meat. The aroma of cinnamon, cloves and cardamom is what makes it a comfort food.