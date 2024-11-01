Traditional dishes offered for annakut during Govardhan Puja

Chappan Bhog and Annakut are celebrated on Govardhan Puja, which occurs the day after Diwali. This festival honours Lord Krishna’s defeat of Indra and his protection of the villagers. Chappan Bhog, featuring 56 diverse dishes, symbolizes abundance and divine grace. Annakut, a mountain of food offerings, emphasizes gratitude for nature's gifts. Together, they foster community spirit, devotion, and the joy of sharing, reflecting deep cultural and spiritual significance in Hindu tradition.
1. Ghughra
Ghughra, a popular Indian sweet, is a delightful pastry filled with a mixture of grated coconut, jaggery, and cardamom. Often shaped like half-moons, these crispy treats are deep-fried until golden brown. Traditionally enjoyed during festivals, especially during Annakut, they embody a perfect blend of flavours and textures, making them a beloved dessert across regions.
2. Mohanthal
Mohanthal is a rich, traditional Indian sweet made from besan (gram flour), ghee, and sugar, often flavoured with cardamom and garnished with nuts. Its dense, fudgy texture and unique taste make it a festive favourite.
3. Magaj na ladva
Magaj na ladva is a traditional Gujarati sweet made from roasted gram flour (besan), sugar, and ghee, often flavoured with cardamom and garnished with nuts. This delightful treat has a rich, nutty flavour and a crumbly texture. Magaj na ladva is cherished for its simplicity and taste.
4. Mathiya
Mathiya is a popular Gujarati snack made from a dough of gram flour (besan) and spices, rolled into thin discs and deep-fried until crispy. Often seasoned with ajwain and sesame seeds, these savoury treats are enjoyed during festivals and as a tea-time snack. Mathiya is known for its crunchy texture and unique flavours.
5. Kheer
Kheer is made by simmering rice in milk and sweetening it with sugar. Flavoured with cardamom, nuts, and sometimes saffron, this creamy dessert is often served during festivals and special occasions. Its rich texture and delightful sweetness make it a beloved favourite across the country.
Other sweets like kaju katli, soan papdi, lauki halwa, and peda are also offered to deities. Accompanied by savoury items like papad, bajra roti, and khichdi, this diverse spread symbolizes gratitude and devotion. The combination of flavours and textures creates a festive atmosphere, making the occasion truly special for families and communities.