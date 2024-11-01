Traditional dishes offered for annakut during Govardhan Puja

Kheer is made by simmering rice in milk and sweetening it with sugar. Flavoured with cardamom, nuts, and sometimes saffron, this creamy dessert is often served during festivals and special occasions. Its rich texture and delightful sweetness make it a beloved favourite across the country.

Other sweets like kaju katli, soan papdi, lauki halwa, and peda are also offered to deities. Accompanied by savoury items like papad, bajra roti, and khichdi, this diverse spread symbolizes gratitude and devotion. The combination of flavours and textures creates a festive atmosphere, making the occasion truly special for families and communities.