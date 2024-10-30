From heritage to happiness: Feast on these classic desserts this Diwali

This festive season, immerse yourself in Baskin Robbins’ exciting new range that seamlessly blends tradition with innovation, drawing inspiration from beloved festive mithai. Each dessert is crafted to evoke the comforting flavours of classic Indian sweets, offering something delightful for every celebration.
Rabdi Jalebi Ice Cream
No Diwali celebration is complete without the exquisite Rabdi Jalebi Ice Cream—a true homage to traditional Indian mithai! This indulgent treat is perfect for sharing at family Diwali parties or spicing up any festive gathering. With its rich and creamy texture, this ice cream masterfully combines the iconic flavours of rabdi and crispy jalebi, making it a refreshing twist on classic sweets. Enjoy a scoop and experience the joy of tradition re-imagined!
Price: INR 99 onwards.
Carrot Halwa Sizzler Sundae
Experience the festive spirit with the Carrot Halwa Sizzler Sundae, where rich, melt-in-your-mouth carrot halwa meets a sizzling presentation! Served on a hot plate alongside creamy vanilla ice cream, this dessert is a delightful contrast of hot and cold. To elevate the experience, it’s drizzled with indulgent condensed cream and topped with crunchy almonds, making every bite a celebration of flavour. The Carrot Halwa Sizzler Sundae is the ultimate festive indulgence.
Price: INR 215.
Iranian Pista Roll
For those who adore Malai Kulfi, Baskin Robbins presents an exciting twist with the Iranian Pista Roll! This delightful dessert features classic malai kulfi layered with smooth vanilla ice cream and sprinkled with slivers of Iranian pistachios, offering a rich and creamy experience. It’s the perfect treat for Diwali game nights and is sure to impress your guests with its unique flavour profile. Ideal for sharing, the Iranian Pista Kulfi Roll is a must-try this festive season.
Price: INR 1,069.
Whether you’re hosting a grand Diwali celebration or enjoying a cozy gathering with loved ones, these festive dessert offerings are designed to enhance your celebrations with a delicious touch of heritage. Treat yourself and your guests to these delightful flavours and make this Diwali truly unforgettable.