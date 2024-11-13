Manipal gets its first Kerala style Mandi restaurant  

Mandify, the first Kerala Mandi cuisine restaurant in town, brings the rich flavours of Kerala’s Mandi to Manipal. Known for its pocket-friendly combos and Malabar-inspired dishes, the restaurant offers an unforgettable culinary experience that transports you straight to the aromatic kitchens of Kerala. We recently had the pleasure of visiting this gem, and our experience was nothing short of extraordinary.
Stepping into Mandify, we were immediately greeted by a warm, inviting atmosphere—a fusion of wood accents and soft lighting that hints at the Arabic inspiration behind the menu. From the welcoming aroma of freshly cooked rice to the hints of exotic spices in the air, every detail set the stage for a memorable meal. It’s a perfect haven for those looking to indulge in flavourful meals without breaking the bank.
Our journey began with Chicken Mandi, an enticing half-rice portion with a choice of quarter chicken. The basmati rice, renowned in Malabar, was served with a delicate aroma that beautifully complemented the chicken. We opted for the boiled chicken, known for its soft texture and subtle infusion of rice flavours—a unique twist that’s far from bland yet not overpowering, perfect for those looking for lighter yet satisfying options.
The real stars of our meal, however, were the chef’s special alfaham varieties. We sampled three distinct flavours: the Classic alfaham, which offered a succulent roasted taste with a satisfying softness; the Peri-peri alfaham, boasting a smoky barbecue profile with a touch of heat from chili flakes; and finally, the Honey chili alfaham, a delightful combination of sweetness and spice, with a roasted masala coating that added an intriguing depth. Each of these alfaham varieties was tender, flavourful, and had a balanced seasoning that lingered on the palate.
Accompanying these were fresh vegetables—crisp cucumbers, juicy tomatoes, and crunchy carrots—that added a refreshing contrast. The condiments were a treat on their own. The eggless mayonnaise was creamy and mild, while the tomato chutney brought a tangy burst of flavor. We also enjoyed the imily (tamarind) chutney, with its distinct, slightly sweet-sour taste that paired wonderfully with the meat. For a complete experience, there was a refreshing salad on the side.
Mandify’s chef has created a true signature in the Madfoon, a special dish featuring extra-spiced chicken wrapped in foil. This presentation allows the spices to lock in the flavour, resulting in an intense and aromatic profile that’s rich, earthy, and deeply satisfying—a must-try for anyone seeking something special.
No meal at Mandify is complete without unlimited rice and the complementary khava, a traditional Yemeni spiced tea, served at the end. This authentic touch, alongside the use of Ayurvedic spices and the famous Yemeni kalpatti leaf, elevated the experience. Every bite, every sip, was thoughtfully crafted, leaving us not only satiated but with memories of flavours that will last.
For locals, Mandify isn’t just a place to eat; it’s an experience that brings a piece of the Middle East to this vibrant town. Whether you’re in the mood for a comforting mandi or an exotic alfaham, Mandify has something delightful waiting for you.
Price for two: INR 400.
Eshwar nagar, Manipal.
— Story by Manik Reddy