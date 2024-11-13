Manipal gets its first Kerala style Mandi restaurant  

Our journey began with Chicken Mandi, an enticing half-rice portion with a choice of quarter chicken. The basmati rice, renowned in Malabar, was served with a delicate aroma that beautifully complemented the chicken. We opted for the boiled chicken, known for its soft texture and subtle infusion of rice flavours—a unique twist that’s far from bland yet not overpowering, perfect for those looking for lighter yet satisfying options.

The real stars of our meal, however, were the chef’s special alfaham varieties. We sampled three distinct flavours: the Classic alfaham, which offered a succulent roasted taste with a satisfying softness; the Peri-peri alfaham, boasting a smoky barbecue profile with a touch of heat from chili flakes; and finally, the Honey chili alfaham, a delightful combination of sweetness and spice, with a roasted masala coating that added an intriguing depth. Each of these alfaham varieties was tender, flavourful, and had a balanced seasoning that lingered on the palate.

Accompanying these were fresh vegetables—crisp cucumbers, juicy tomatoes, and crunchy carrots—that added a refreshing contrast. The condiments were a treat on their own. The eggless mayonnaise was creamy and mild, while the tomato chutney brought a tangy burst of flavor. We also enjoyed the imily (tamarind) chutney, with its distinct, slightly sweet-sour taste that paired wonderfully with the meat. For a complete experience, there was a refreshing salad on the side.

Mandify’s chef has created a true signature in the Madfoon, a special dish featuring extra-spiced chicken wrapped in foil. This presentation allows the spices to lock in the flavour, resulting in an intense and aromatic profile that’s rich, earthy, and deeply satisfying—a must-try for anyone seeking something special.