This latest addition to Manipal’s vibrant food scene will impress you with its ‘Fro Yo’ menu

For those seeking a fruitier option, the Mini Berry Fro Yo is an exemplary choice. This refreshing treat features a vibrant mix of blueberries, exotic dragon fruit, and chewy boba pearls. The carefully balanced sweetness of the frozen yogurt is complemented by the tangy burst of the dragon fruit and the burst of flavor from the blueberries. The boba pearls add an intriguing textural element, enhancing the overall enjoyment of the dessert. Sauces drizzled over the top bring additional layers of flavour, further enriching this berry-based fro yo.

Another highlight is the Mini Biscoff Fro Yo, which showcases a blend of peanut-flavoured puff balls, Biscoff crumbs, and a drizzle of Biscoff sauce. The nutty and caramel notes of the Biscoff are integrated with the creamy yogurt, creating a dessert that is both indulgent and comforting. The peanut puff balls add a playful crunch, while the Biscoff crumbs provide a sweet and slightly spiced finish.

They take pride in their commitment to crafting fresh yogurt on-site, a practice that significantly enhances the flavour and texture of the offerings. The yogurt’s inherent tanginess provides a delightful counterbalance to the rich and sweet toppings, creating a well-rounded and satisfying dessert experience.

In addition to its impressive yogurt creations, Swirylo offers an array of cheesecakes and iced teas, though the focus remains firmly on its frozen yogurt menu. The diverse range of toppings and flavors ensures that there is something to please every palate, whether one prefers a classic chocolate fix or a fruit-forward delight.

Starting price INR 140.

At Vidyararna nagar, Manipal.

— Story by Sanjana Pulugurtha