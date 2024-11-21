Nostalgia in shades of gold at Ourém, Goa’s newest bar

Goa is not shy to bar openings. And, here’s another one; a nostalgic revival in one of the most culturally throbbing by-lanes in Panjim. Located in Sao Tome, in the pulsating heart of the beautiful Latin Quarters, Ourém is a spirit forward new cocktail bar. It takes its name from the nearby Ourém Creek, a tributary of the Mandovi, marked by marshy swamps and a haze of greenery bordering it.

Step back in time to revisit the Goa of yesteryears and revel in a parallel, bygone world, almost detached from the real times. With its cool mint-green façade, the building comes replete with an ornate, wraparound balcony and an ivory-white bordering. The large, burnished gold signage with the name, Ourém, is a befitting nod to Ourém Creek named after ouro or gold in Portuguese, a precious trading commodity of that glorious, gilded age. The place is a beautiful addition to the heritage picturescape of Fontainhas.