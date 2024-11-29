7 Indian restaurants you must experience in Central London

While many UK cities showcase fantastic Indian restaurants, none rival London’s unparalleled diversity, regionality, and originality. From northern specialties to Kerala coast influences, the capital embodies the full spectrum of Indian cuisine. Indian restaurants in London are truly stealing the culinary spotlight these days. Whether you are in the mood for a Michelin-starred gem much-loved by celebrities or a casual spot perfect for midweek comfort food, we’ve discovered some of the most delicious places in the capital where we can indulge in these flavours. Let’s explore these gems!
As the UK’s oldest Indian restaurant, established in 1926, Veeraswamy has finally claimed its Michelin star a bit late in the day! Nestled on Regent Street, the menu delights with a rich tapestry of street snacks and royal dishes from various Indian regions, all crafted with skill and care. The likes of Charlie Chaplin and Indira Gandhi have indulged in this dining experience. This iconic Mayfair gem is a shining star of upscale Indian cuisine, serving up time-honoured Raj classics like Madras curry, Duck vindaloo, and Dak bungalow curry. Since earning its first Michelin star in 2016, critics rave about its ‘lovingly crafted classic dishes.’
The vibrant, colourful dining room mirrors its charm, while its legacy of perfectly spiced flavours makes Veeraswamy an unmissable destination for food lovers eager to savour a slice of history! A parade of delights graced our table: tender lamb Gilafi seekh kebab, Tandoori green prawns, show-stopping Paneer tikka, and Raj kachori, teeming with treasures. The late-night vibe offered the perfect indulgence—cocktails flowing, spice igniting. The Raj kachori dazzled like a wedding ring, while the beetroot croquette defied expectations. Each gigantic prawn was a juicy revelation, elevating the feast! Veeraswamy is a welcoming spot to linger. Its cosy dining room sparkles like a regal Indian Mahal, with friendly vibes that invite you to enjoy Lamb biryani as if you were home.
Victory House, 99 Regent St., London W1B 4RS
Stepping into this contemporary Indian gem instantly redefined our dining experience. The atmosphere buzzed with energy, and we were instantly drawn to the promise of delightful shareable dishes freshly emerging from the tawa, tandoor, and sigri grills. We chose to dive into smaller portions, and what a flavourful adventure it turned out to be! We couldn’t resist the standout smoked chili lamb chops and a treasure trove of vegetarian delights. The soft lighting and elegantly polished wooden tables offered a chic refuge, attracting a discerning crowd from the stylish Belgravia neighbourhood.
Our eyes were captivated by two impressive tandoor ovens, showcasing the artistry of culinary creation. From zesty griddled Indian sweet potato to succulent scallops and tender lamb chops, every dish danced on my palate, complemented by creamy chicken korma and aromatic biryanis served in charming pots. The house-made paneer, with its spongy texture and delicate chili crust, stole the show, while the sirloin boti surprised us with its smoky depth. We wrapped up with a luscious cardamom-infused chicken korma, perfectly paired with a glass of California Chardonnay. It was an unforgettable experience where the vibrant, innovative cuisine lingered in our memory long after the last bite.
Halkin Arcade, Off Lowndes Street, London SW1X 8JT
Tucked away in the charming Grade II-listed former Westminster Library, Vivek Singh’s The Cinnamon Club is a delightful blend of contemporary Indian dining and literary nostalgia—think vintage bookcases as your backdrop. We found ourselves swept away by the remarkable nine-course tasting menu, indulging in heavenly bites like Devon crab and Kokum berry salad, Chargrilled monkfish slathered in Kerala curry sauce, and the bold tandoori venison loin. For the indecisive, the à la carte menu and a budget-friendly set lunch offer fantastic alternatives. And let’s not forget our vegan friends—there are tantalizing treats like peanut and jaggery-stuffed okra and roasted courgette that never disappoint.
To sip alongside the vibrant dishes, the thoughtfully curated wine selection, innovative spiced cocktails, and impressive array of gins elevate the experience even further. The Cinnamon Club effortlessly intertwines exquisite flavours with a captivating atmosphere, making it an unmissable gem for any food lover. If you’re looking for a remarkable culinary adventure, this is undeniably the place to be.
The Old Westminster Library, 30-32 Great Smith Street, Westminster, London, SW1P 3BU
When it comes to dining here, seafood is our go-to, especially since the kitchen draws inspiration from the Southwest of India and the Malabar Coast. They even offer a dedicated seafood tasting menu, making my choices almost too tempting to resist.
Under the expert guidance of Head Chef Sriram Aylur, the kitchen buzzes with passion and professionalism. While most dishes echo traditional recipes, we love the little contemporary twists that sneak in. For a unique adventure, we couldn’t help but try the ‘Beer and Food’ tasting menu, which pairs delightful brews with the culinary creations. It’s a match made in heaven, blending flavours and experiences in a way that leaves us wanting more. Every bite is a delicious dive into a world of seafood that truly stands apart.
41 Buckingham Gate, Westminster, SW1E 6AF
Cinnamon Bazaar, a captivating offshoot of the celebrated Cinnamon Club, has completely redefined our perception of Indian dining within a chic, vibrant atmosphere reminiscent of traditional markets—without the pesky haggling. The stunning rose gold walls, opulent pink silk awnings, and cascading flower baskets instantly set the mood, making it the perfect spot for a stylish business lunch.
The kitchen works its magic with imaginative East-meets-West fusions that left us craving more. The Lamb rogan josh shepherd’s pie was nothing short of a revelation—cardamom-infused lamb cradled beneath a luxuriously buttery potato layer. And we couldn’t resist diving into the Malabar boatman’s haddock curry, where fresh fish swam in a sea of rich, spiced goodness. For an upscale work lunch that doesn’t skimp on culinary flair, Cinnamon Bazaar is an absolute must-visit. Seriously, that shepherd’s pie might just redefine what comfort food means to you.
28 Maiden Lane, London, WC2E 7JS
31 Kew Rd, Richmond, London, TW9 2NQ
Welcome to Chaurangi, where Indian dining transcends the ordinary! The moment we stepped inside, the classy rattan furniture, whirring ceiling fans, and vibrant artwork transported us straight to Chowringhee, Kolkata’s heart. The cosy elegance enveloped us, accompanied by tantalizing wafts of spices and freshly baked bread. Nestled conveniently on Oxford’s bustling main strip and just a stone’s throw from Marble Arch station, this place is hard to miss.
Curated by Chef Anjan Chatterjee and his friend Aditya Ghosh, Chaurangi showcases a magnificent menu that reflects over three centuries of culinary heritage, blending British, Portuguese, French, Armenian, Dutch, and Chinese influences. We savoured the Daak bungalow chicken curry and a sumptuous lamb biryani, where potatoes and eggs nestled perfectly. Don’t overlook the crunchy Hakka-style lotus root chaat or the delightful chilli paneer! Reaching for standout dishes like Kosha lamb and Malai jheenga, we found bliss in the grand trunk black dal. And just a tip: the extraordinary service here makes dining experience all the more memorable, so feel free to ask for recommendations.
3 Old Quebec Street, Marble Arch, W1H 7AF
Colonel Saab is a dazzling tribute to Indian cuisine, and dining there feels like a daily indulgence we could easily embrace. Following its Holborn success, Roop Partap Choudhary has unveiled a grander venue in Trafalgar Square, where a carefully curated menu awaits. The warm, inviting atmosphere welcomed us with an elegant bar, stylish lounge, and an opulent dining room adorned with stunning Firozabad chandeliers. Colonel Saab celebrates the rich tapestry of Indian flavours, inspired by Choudhary’s family travels. Chef Sohan Bhandari skilfully balances authenticity with innovation, serving regional specialties that are rare in London. The friendly staff shared enchanting stories behind the dishes and artwork, enriching my experience.
Continuing a family legacy, Colonel Saab sets a new standard, celebrating India’s vibrant culture with delicious elegance. Each dish and artisanal drink contributed to a multi-sensory journey that delighted our palate and eyes. It’s a must-visit spot for anyone eager to explore the exquisite flavours and heart-warming stories behind every meal.
193-197 High Holborn, London WC1V 7BD & 40, 42 William IV St, London WC2N 4DD