7 Indian restaurants you must experience in Central London

Quilon

When it comes to dining here, seafood is our go-to, especially since the kitchen draws inspiration from the Southwest of India and the Malabar Coast. They even offer a dedicated seafood tasting menu, making my choices almost too tempting to resist.

Under the expert guidance of Head Chef Sriram Aylur, the kitchen buzzes with passion and professionalism. While most dishes echo traditional recipes, we love the little contemporary twists that sneak in. For a unique adventure, we couldn’t help but try the ‘Beer and Food’ tasting menu, which pairs delightful brews with the culinary creations. It’s a match made in heaven, blending flavours and experiences in a way that leaves us wanting more. Every bite is a delicious dive into a world of seafood that truly stands apart.

41 Buckingham Gate, Westminster, SW1E 6AF