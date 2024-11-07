5 elegant afternoon teas around the world for luxurious indulgence

Seeking luxurious indoor activities? Consider pampering yourself with an afternoon tea—a splendid way to savour a taste of the high life without breaking the bank. Whether treating guests, friends, or indulging yourself, these five extravagant afternoon teas are guaranteed to impress. Look no further—we’ve got you covered.
Bridgerton Afternoon Tea at The Lanesborough Grill, Lanesborough London
Set in the opulent world of 1813 London, Netflix’s iconic drama Bridgerton immerses viewers in lavish balls, Georgian fashion, and sumptuous dinners. The high gentry delight in tea rituals, revelling in Lady Whistledown’s sharp commentary. Parallel to this, the cherished practice of masala chai serves as a communal bond, echoing the elegance and intimacy of Regency soirées, enriching connections through shared experiences in a vibrant tapestry of culture and tradition. No place in London captures the essence of Regency-era elegance quite like The Lanesborough–The Oetker Collection. Inspired by Bridgerton and in collaboration with Netflix and Shondaland, the hotel offers a limited-edition afternoon tea that honours this opulent period. Set in a richly decorated dining room beneath a domed glass roof, it exudes warmth as evening light caresses ornate bass-relief artworks. We can almost envision Penelope Featherington gracefully savouring high tea, accompanied by the melodic strains of a grand piano. Just like her tale, The Lady Whistledown is a bittersweet dessert of grapefruit and raspberry mousse, elegantly encased in grapefruit glaze and adorned with a white chocolate cameo and feather. The Book of Eloise presents a cheesecake vanilla mousse with a blueberry insert, topped with Chantilly cream, and wrapped between delicate blue chocolate sheets resembling Lady Eloise’s beloved books. Our personal favourite, Colin’s Travels, is a dark chocolate spondee with ganache and gold leaf, reflecting his adventurous spirit. Yet, the true crowning glory is The Social Butterfly, inspired by Penelope’s transformation—featuring pistachio and mandarin mousse, elegantly housed beneath a shimmering green glaze.
Artistic Afternoon Tea, The Lounge, Four Seasons, Hong Kong
In a seamless fusion of gastronomic craftsmanship and high fashion, The Lounge offers a divine afternoon tea affair in collaboration with luxury maison brand Sauvereign. Running until the end of November, this exclusive experience draws inspiration from Sauvereign’s exquisite KLY64 Gem collection, celebrating the iconic creations of American artist Ellsworth Kelly. The afternoon tea is anchored around the 15 distinct sculptural gems of the KLY64 series, highlighting the maison’s artistic vision. Curated by Executive Chef Maxime Luvara, the savoury course is a delectable journey of flavours and textures. From smoked salmon with cream cheese and salmon roe to innovative pairings like egg with wasabi mayonnaise and Kristal caviar, each bite is a symphony of taste. The experience unfolds with duck rillettes, foie gras, and a decadent baked Parisian ham with creamy Brie cheese. The sweet offerings, crafted by Executive Pastry Chef Ringo Chan, pay homage to Kelly’s vivid colour palette. Indulge in a chestnut and grapefruit delight, a honey-yoghurt and pistachio confection, a forest berry macaron, and a mandarin-caramel chocolate tart. Complementing these treats are warm scones served with house-made lychee and rose jam, red berries jam, and luxurious Devonshire cream—a fitting conclusion to this exceptional afternoon tea experience.
Poetry And Places at Marker Lounge, Anantara The Marker Dublin, Ireland
The Poetry and Places Afternoon Tea draws inspiration from Ireland’s celebrated poets and its iconic landscapes. Each sweet and savoury creation captures the essence of the rugged cliffs and wild hedgerows, showcasing native flavours like wild Atlantic Sea salt and tangy berries. These unique delicacies offer a true taste of Ireland, taking guests on a delightful culinary and literary journey through renowned poems while honouring the country’s dramatic scenery. One can savour three pastries from a selection of ten themed delights inspired by destinations such as The Ring of Kerry, Achill Island, and Newgrange. The menu also boasts a variety of delicate sandwiches, including Burren Organic Irish Oak Smoked Salmon with dill crème fraiche on soda bread, robust roast beef with horseradish, and refreshing cucumber and chive cream cheese. Each bite promises to evoke memories of Ireland’s rich culture and vibrant landscapes. The menu showcases an extensive selection of botanical and fragrant teas, boasting 16 exquisite varieties of Ronnefeldt Tea, all elegantly presented in traditional Wedgewood China teacups. Delight in unique flavours such as Cherry Cheesecake and Irish Chocolate Cream, alongside a distinctive Irish Whiskey Cream tea. Seasonal offerings are introduced throughout the year, enhancing the experience further. For those wishing to elevate their afternoon, a selection of Bollinger Champagnes is available to accompany their tea with a sparkling touch. The theme of ‘journeys’ lies at the heart of the Anantara brand, making the concept of exploring Ireland through its flavour’s both captivating and intriguing.
Tea Rooms at La Mamounia, Marrakesh, Morocco
Afternoon tea at La Mamounia, is truly a unique and unforgettable Moroccan-inspired delight. At this iconic palace hotel, guests are spoiled for choice with two exquisite tea rooms designed by the renowned Pierre Hermé. Le Menzeh, nestled in the hotel’s enchanting parkland, offers a serene setting under a historic pavilion, while Le Salon de Thé in the La Mamounia gallery provides a private escape from the world. Indulging in Pierre Hermé’s array of sweet delights is a highlight of the experience. From exquisite pastries to decadent chocolates and his signature macarons, every bite is a treat for the senses. Traditional Moroccan ghribas, horns of gazelle, and other delectable cakes on a stunning copperware display add to the vibrant tableau and heighten the overall experience. Sharing this enchanting experience with friends or a loved one, surrounded by the magical ambiance of La Mamounia, is truly special. Pairing these delightful treats with a favourite drink and freshly made savouries further enhance the pleasure of the teatime retreat. The afternoon tea features traditional mint tea alongside a variety of Moroccan pastries, delicate French macarons, and fluffy marshmallows. The macarons are particularly exquisite, and the addition of unique Arabic sweets add a charming touch to the entire affair. Overall, the afternoon tea at La Mamounia is a delightful experience that I would highly recommend to anyone looking for a truly special and memorable teatime treat.
Luxe Heritage at Shai Salon, Four Seasons Resort, Jumeirah Beach, Dubai
The afternoon tea experience exudes luxury and sophistication. Embark on a culinary journey through time with Heritage Afternoon Tea. Curated by Senior Executive Pastry Chef Nicolas Lambert and Chef Axel Godefroid, this exquisite experience delves into the historical roots of tea and coffee culture, tracing the ancient spice routes that connected East and West. The tea stand is elegantly adorned with an array of colourful finger sandwiches, each presented with care. Embracing tradition, the stand features a crumbly plain scone alongside a delightful raisin variant, complemented by a serving of strawberry jam, clotted cream, and lemon curd. A touch of indulgence comes in the form of a double-decker Victoria sponge encased in white chocolate, along with tempting chocolate and date confections, a luscious fruit tart, and two exquisite strawberry macarons. The portion size is perfectly suited for one, making it an ideal afternoon treat. Shai Salon presents a carefully crafted menu featuring delicacies inspired by Italy, France, India, and Indonesia, creating a symphony of flavours that celebrates global brewing traditions. Immerse yourself in this unprecedented exploration of culinary heritage, where each bite tells a story, inviting guests to savour the rich tapestry of history on every plate. Rediscover afternoon tea like never before, as the past comes alive in a delightful celebration at Shai Salon.