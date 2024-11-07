5 elegant afternoon teas around the world for luxurious indulgence

Poetry And Places at Marker Lounge, Anantara The Marker Dublin, Ireland

The Poetry and Places Afternoon Tea draws inspiration from Ireland’s celebrated poets and its iconic landscapes. Each sweet and savoury creation captures the essence of the rugged cliffs and wild hedgerows, showcasing native flavours like wild Atlantic Sea salt and tangy berries. These unique delicacies offer a true taste of Ireland, taking guests on a delightful culinary and literary journey through renowned poems while honouring the country’s dramatic scenery. One can savour three pastries from a selection of ten themed delights inspired by destinations such as The Ring of Kerry, Achill Island, and Newgrange. The menu also boasts a variety of delicate sandwiches, including Burren Organic Irish Oak Smoked Salmon with dill crème fraiche on soda bread, robust roast beef with horseradish, and refreshing cucumber and chive cream cheese. Each bite promises to evoke memories of Ireland’s rich culture and vibrant landscapes. The menu showcases an extensive selection of botanical and fragrant teas, boasting 16 exquisite varieties of Ronnefeldt Tea, all elegantly presented in traditional Wedgewood China teacups. Delight in unique flavours such as Cherry Cheesecake and Irish Chocolate Cream, alongside a distinctive Irish Whiskey Cream tea. Seasonal offerings are introduced throughout the year, enhancing the experience further. For those wishing to elevate their afternoon, a selection of Bollinger Champagnes is available to accompany their tea with a sparkling touch. The theme of ‘journeys’ lies at the heart of the Anantara brand, making the concept of exploring Ireland through its flavour’s both captivating and intriguing.