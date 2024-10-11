Experience bold flavours at this newly opened eatery in Hyderabad: South Africa’s famous peri-peri chicken and vibrant ambience

For the main course, we tried their thigh and mighty burger, carnival espetada, and half chicken. The Thigh and mighty burger had a roasted piece of chicken thighs, as opposed to a grilled patty. The meat along with the sauce mixture of peri peri and mayonnaise put together made it a burger, as the burgers we know. The carnival espetada was chicken skewered along with peppers. The chicken was juicy and well-marinated with the sauces, and the peppers added a fresh crunch to the meatiness of the dish. The potato wedges that came along with the dish made it a filling dish overall. The half chicken was flame-grilled peri peri meat. Though the texture was a little dry, the meat was doused with flavour. With the array of available sauces, once again we went on a journey of pairing food and flavour.

As we finished the last sips of our drinks and bites of chicken, we left the restaurant with the spices of the sauce dancing on our tongues.

INR 1,000 for two. RMZ Nexity.

Story by Anshula Dhulekar