Savour flavourful Oriental delicacies from the newly launched menu at this Hyderabad eatery while enjoying a stunning view

There's something undeniably interesting about dining in a place where the ambience effortlessly blends with the culinary experience, where every detail transports you to a different world. One such enchanting destination is Mrs. Mage, the elegant and elusive open-air poolside lounge at the Hyatt Gachibowli. With its scenic surroundings, it offers a perfect setting for an unforgettable evening. While the restaurant has long been cherished by diners, the launch of its new menu has stirred excitement among food lovers, and we couldn’t resist indulging in its exciting offerings.

It was a starry night as we stepped into Hyatt, instantly enveloped by a sense of elegance. The restaurant greeted us with its sophisticated colour palette — crisp whites accented by vibrant aqua blues — and the serene pool stole our attention. The gentle breeze, dim lights and greenery created a magical atmosphere, making us feel as if we were dining aboard a yacht! Opting for al fresco seating by the pool, we indulged in their new Oriental menu while still savouring a few of their timeless traditional offerings.