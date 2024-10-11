Savour flavourful Oriental delicacies from the newly launched menu at this Hyderabad eatery while enjoying a stunning view

There's something undeniably interesting about dining in a place where the ambience effortlessly blends with the culinary experience, where every detail transports you to a different world. One such enchanting destination is Mrs. Mage, the elegant and elusive open-air poolside lounge at the Hyatt Gachibowli. With its scenic surroundings, it offers a perfect setting for an unforgettable evening. While the restaurant has long been cherished by diners, the launch of its new menu has stirred excitement among food lovers, and we couldn’t resist indulging in its exciting offerings.
It was a starry night as we stepped into Hyatt, instantly enveloped by a sense of elegance. The restaurant greeted us with its sophisticated colour palette — crisp whites accented by vibrant aqua blues — and the serene pool stole our attention. The gentle breeze, dim lights and greenery created a magical atmosphere, making us feel as if we were dining aboard a yacht! Opting for al fresco seating by the pool, we indulged in their new Oriental menu while still savouring a few of their timeless traditional offerings.
We began with an irresistible array of dumplings. From Spiced corn dumplings and Gansu veg dumplings to succulent Chicken dim sum with chilli, ginger and Prawn har gao for seafood lovers, every set of the streamed treats was served in those traditional bamboo baskets, enhancing the experience. We enjoyed them all with the quintessential dips provided alongside. As the evening grew cooler, the Veg spinach and tofu soup provided the perfect comfort. It was a warm, nourishing treat that soothed both the palate and the soul. For appetisers, we indulged in the Chengdu crispy shitake — perfectly crispy making it irresistible to munch on. The Hunan crispy chicken was equally divine, with the vegetables adding to the crisp perfection of the tender chicken. We couldn’t stop gorging on every bite! While their new menu dazzled us, the old classics like Gosht reeshedar kebab and Subz shammi kebab were simply unforgettable. Succulent and fiery, these kebabs stood out among Hyderabad’s finest — each of them bursting with the right amount of spices.
The main course was a symphony of flavours, starting with the Broccoli and water chestnut in black pepper sauce — irresistibly saucy. For a heartier bite, the Yangzhou fried rice was utterly delectable. We couldn’t resist the Chilli garlic noodles either. The Stir-fried eggplant in Yuxiang sauce gave a unique twist to our usual eggplant cravings. From the Indian picks, we indulged in the creamy Dal makhani with Laccha paratha and the luscious Paneer tikka butter masala paired with Masala paratha.
To end the meal on a sweet note, we indulged in the show-stopping dessert, Bombe Alaska brimming with chocolate. It was the kind of dessert that lingered in our memory long after the last spoonful! We repeat, don’t miss the new menu.
Rs 2,500 for two. At Gachibowli.
