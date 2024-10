You're stepping out with your gang on a Saturday night. While half of your friends vote for an eatery with a relaxed setting outdoors, some others would like to party it up in the hottest watering hole in town. Well, what if we told you, you could do both on your night out?

This week, we checked out Teraso - Sky Bar, the stylish rooftop space above Noho in Jubilee Hills to let our hair down after a gruelling work week. Right off the bat, the stunning panoramic views from the spot caught our attention. The eatery was entirely done up in blacks and greys, adding oodles of sophistication. We called for the Floradora, a delicious salmon-hued gin based drink infused with raspberry syrup and ginger ale. For the teetotallers, we’d recommend the Crimson spice cooler, a pomegranate soda based drink spiced with chaat masala and black salt.

The Popcorn tossed in spicy kaffir lime togarashi went well with our drinks. From the menu that featured Asian, Mediterranean and other global cuisines, we called for the crispy Gyoza, which was a hit at the table, owing to its delicious fillings and crispy texture.

We tried the Bhuna chicken pizza next, whose buttery puff pastry base took the prize alongside an impressive cheese pull, and spicy chicken toppings. We’d recommend the pizza here if you’ve stepped in hungry.

Soon, the sun went down and we saw the stunning space light up, effortlessly transforming it into a party spot. The DJ played catchy house music we couldn’t help but sway to.

From the Large Plates, we tried the Curry meatballs with a side of Togarashi bun. Amidst the exotic treats on our table, the curry highlighted local flavours beautifully. For dessert, we’d recommend the Créme brûlée as a must try at Teraso. With a coconut-flavoured custard topped with almond flakes and berries, it’s easily one of the best créme brûlées we’ve had in Hyderabad.

Rs 1,500 for two. At Jubilee Hills.