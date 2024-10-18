Celebrate Diwali with these thoughtfully curated food hampers: A taste of tradition and togetherness

Diwali is a time for rich culinary traditions, making food hampers an essential part of the celebration. These hampers, often filled with an assortment of sweets, snacks, and gourmet treats, symbolise sharing and togetherness. They play a crucial role in get-togethers, where families and friends gather to enjoy delicious meals and indulge in festive flavours. Gifting food hampers is a heartfelt gesture, showcasing love and appreciation for loved ones. By exchanging these thoughtfully curated treats, people strengthen bonds, spread joy, and honour the spirit of Diwali, making every celebration memorable and flavourful.
Mon Âme launches Modern Riwaaz, a collection of Diwali hampers. The striking thing about these hampers is their collaboration with local artisans and craftsmen. Each product is sustainable and reusable. They have five hampers, each curated with very different elements including Coffee kaju katli pralines coated in dark chocolate, Viral Dubai pista kunafa cubes with a milk chocolate coating, Coconut raspberry peda with a white chocolate coating, a brass coffee filter, a candle in a coconut shell etc, all packaged in a jute rope basket. Make your festivities eco-friendly with this gifting hamper.
Price: INR 720 onwards. At Mon Ame, Jubilee Hills.
Manam Chocolate — Diwali Edition 2024, a curated collection of Indian craft chocolates that embodies the spirit of Diwali. Inspired by cherished traditions, this selection includes indulgent bonbons, creamy truffles, and delightful chocolate snacks perfect for gatherings. Ideal for gifting or hosting, each item is presented in stunning limited-edition packaging featuring artwork by Namrata Kumar, capturing festive moments across their cacao farms and homes. Embrace the joy of the season!
Price: INR 1,550 onwards. At Manam Chocolate Karkhana, Banjara hills.
Churrolto’s Diwali hampers blend rich chocolates, crunchy snacks, and classic Indian sweets. They have four boxes, the Boutique box, Gallery box, Luxury box and Charm box, pack aged in a red cloth box in the Furoshiki wrap, representing togetherness. It features delicacies like Sable cookies, Almond florintine, Pistachio mawa cake, Almond and Katli rolls, a diya and much more. Experience the joy of Diwali with this exquisite selection that delights the senses!
Price: INR 995 onwards. At all outlets of Churrolto.
Celebrate Diwali with a delightful array of flavours from IGP’s Wholesome indulgence gourmet box. This gift box is filled with a mix of traditional and modern treats, perfect for food enthusiasts. It includes savoury Teekha lal namkeen, rich Milk cake, and soft Besan ladoos that melt in your mouth, all crafted from high-quality ingredients. Additionally, the box contains an assorted cookie tin and luxurious velvety bars in roasted almond and mixed berry flavours. Packaged in an eco-friendly white box, this gourmet collection is sure to enhance any Diwali celebration.
Price: INR 1,295 onwards. Available online.
Bakelore’s Diwali hampers create an atmosphere that perfectly aligns with the spirit of the festive times. A warm and welcoming one, filled with the joy of enjoying delicious food while reminiscing about cherished memories with family and friends. They have seven different hampers with delicious goodies like herbed cashews, almonds, fruit cakes, handmade chocolates, cookie jars, crackers, dragees etc. Cherish each moment this season with these hampers perfect for gifting and gatherings.
Price: INR 450 onwards. At all outlets of Bakelore.
This Diwali, celebrate with Gourmet Baklava’s exquisite food hamper, a delightful fusion of traditional flavours and festive treats. This carefully curated collection features a delicious assortment of Chocolate dry fruit baklava, warbat turkiye, Almond nest and cashew nest with a dry fruit box. Plus, it comes with a pack of 4 designer scented diyas, and a Diwali wishes card. Each hamper is designed to enhance your celebrations, offering a unique taste of luxury.
Price: INR 2,000 onwards. At Gourmet Baklava, Banjara Hills.