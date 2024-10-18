Light up your home this Diwali with these home decor items

Enance your Diwali décor with the elegant Festive Glass T-Light Candle Stand set from IGP. This exquisite collection features two beautifully designed candle holders—one small and one large—crafted from gold toned glass and metal. Perfect for tea light candles, these stands will elegantly light up your home, creat ing a warm and welcoming atmo sphere during the celebrations. Ideal as a centerpiece or for your Diwali pooja, they seamlessly blend sophis tication with festivity. Easy to care for with a simple wipe, they’ll be a cherished addition to your festive décor for years to come.

Price: INR 725. Available online.