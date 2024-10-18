Light up your home this Diwali with these home decor items

Sprucing up your home for Diwali is a wonderful way to embrace the festive spirit. Add shimmering diyas to create a warm glow, vibrant planters for a touch of nature, decorative baskets for charm, and elegant lamps to enhance ambience. These thoughtful décor items will transform your space into a festive haven.
The Ovalio Planter by Bonasila features elegant, rounded curves that exude a calm and soothing vibe. This makes it a popular choice this Diwali. If you prefer smaller indoor plant pots, consider the smallest version, Ovalio 8. Its circular shape is relatively unique, making it stand out among typical flower pots. Made from fiber-reinforced polymer (FRP), these planters are exceptionally lightweight.
Price (Ovalio 8): INR 3,000. Available online.
The Shell Dynasty Basket from Jodoh features four bamboo storage containers, creating a stylish storage solution that enhances any tabletop this Diwali. Each box is topped with white conch shell lids, adding a touch of elegance to the entire set. This makes it an excellent gift choice for anyone who appre ciates unique and sustainable décor items. Also their White Wave series of bamboo baskets are perfect additions to earthy décobaskets.
Price: INR 2,800. Available online.
Illuminate your Diwali evenings with the captivating Eden Chandelier from Sage Living. This artisanal piece, inspired by delicate branches and tiny birds, adds a whimsical woodland charm to any space. Its champagne gold finish and intricate details foster a warm and welcoming atmosphere, ideal for celebrating the festival of lights.
Priced at INR 34,000. Available online.
Brighten up dull corners with the beautifully handwoven Srishti Vase by The Green Collective. This versatile piece can be used as it is or filled with dry flowers or faux greens to introduce an earthy vibe to your space. Crafted from natural rattan, this vase is expertly hand woven with strips of cane bark and finished with a clear varnish that enhances its natural appearance. The varnish also makes for easy cleaning.
Price: INR 2,500. Available online.
This beautiful handcrafted All Auspicious Brass Diya from The Nook & Gather Co stands six inches in height. The intricate design features traditional Indian motifs with elegant curves, including a detailed peacock figure on the arm holding a small bell. The brass finish adds a vintage charm, while its steady base ensures stability during use.
Price: INR 1,660. Available online
Enance your Diwali décor with the elegant Festive Glass T-Light Candle Stand set from IGP. This exquisite collection features two beautifully designed candle holders—one small and one large—crafted from gold toned glass and metal. Perfect for tea light candles, these stands will elegantly light up your home, creat ing a warm and welcoming atmo sphere during the celebrations. Ideal as a centerpiece or for your Diwali pooja, they seamlessly blend sophis tication with festivity. Easy to care for with a simple wipe, they’ll be a cherished addition to your festive décor for years to come.
Price: INR 725. Available online.
The collection from Ashnam features exquisite pieces from polyresins, such as the stone-fin ish tea light holders. Each piece is handcrafted and hand-painted, offering a touch of tranquil lity to festive celebrations. These artefacts blend the warmth of tradition with a modern aesthetic, providing your home with a unique way to adorn living spaces during this festive season.
Price: INR 1,290. Available online.
Make this Diwali truly special with the stunning Archies Diya Bowl, a perfect blend of timeless elegance and contemporary design. This metal bowl serves as an ideal vase for elevating your home or office decor. Use it to float flowers or tea lights, creating a warm ambiance for your celebrations. Each diya is hand crafted, ensuring that every piece is unique and adds a personal touch to your festivities.
Price: INR 799. Available online.