It rained (Michelin) stars at this year’s San Sebastian Gastronomika

Every year in October, the quaint, coastal town of San Sebastian in northern Spain brims to life with chefs, food journalists, culinary students and vendors. They all gather for one of Europe’s most important hospitality industry conferences: San Sebastián Gastronomika. This year marked the 26th edition of the conference.

What is San Sebastian Gastronomika?



San Sebastián Gastronomika is the world’s longest-standing gastronomy congress, a kind of UN for the world of food. Held at the Kursaal, architect Rafael Moneo’s prismatic, cube-like structures along the city’s seashore, San Sebastián, Spain, it unites the world’s best chefs for a series of exciting lectures on the latest in the culinary world as well as a popular trade fair. Among the star speakers this year included Karime López (head chef Of Massimo Bottura in Florence, Italy) the first Mexican woman to receive a Michelin star, Virgilio Martínez of the Peruvian restaurant Central, Lima, awarded the best restaurant in the world by The World’s 50Best 2024 list, Frenchman Fabien Ferré who, at 34, won over the Michelin inspectors and achieved three stars in one night, becoming the youngest in the history of the Red Guide in his country, José Avillez, the acclaimed chef behind Lisbon’s two Michelin-starred Belcanto and Tim Flores and Genie Kwon chefs and owners of Kasama the world’s first Michelin starred Filipino restaurant which operates as a bakery by day and a restaurant by night in Chicago. Additionally, there’s usually a guest country — this year it was Portugal.