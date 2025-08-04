How much caffeine a day is safe for you?

We all love our coffees and teas, but are we having too much of it? Turns out, there is a limit. For most adults, anything over 400 milligrams (mg) of caffeine a day seems safe. That's about the amount of caffeine in four cups of brewed coffee, 10 cans of cola or two energy drinks.
Different people have different levels of coffee sensitivity. Some find their anxiety rising or sleep getting affected even by the slightest amounts, others can go for a few cups one after another.
However, acquired taste also matters. Your sensitivity to caffeine would be less if you're a regular coffee drinker, as opposed to someone who rarely sips on this rich beverage
Side effects from excessive coffee consumption can be headache, insomnia, being nervous or cranky, frequent urination, fast heartbeat, shaky muscles, called muscle tremors.
Studies on the effects of caffeine are mixed
While studies some suggest that those who drank 4–5 cups of coffee per day had the lowest risk of death over the 12–13-year study period; others say drinking 4 cups or more per day raises risk of death in people under age 55.
But coffee does reduce a number of ailments such as Type 2 diabetes, Liver cancer, Parkinson's and Alzheimer's disease and can even help with depression.
If you want to keep having coffee as well as extract its benefits, you can go for decaffeinated or decaf coffees.
In fact, Indian coffee brews may be great for you as well. TasteAtlas ranked filter coffee as the best in the world, as of November 2024. Filter coffee is healthier for the heart in comparison to drinking coffee which is prepared using other methods.
This is because unfiltered coffee has certain substances that can increase blood cholesterol which get removed when coffee is had in its filtered form. It is also less acidic than other coffees and can aid with digestion post meals.
Given the range of options, looks like you can continue having your bitter beverage after all (albeit in moderation)!
