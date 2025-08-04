How much caffeine a day is safe for you?

We all love our coffees and teas, but are we having too much of it? Turns out, there is a limit. For most adults, anything over 400 milligrams (mg) of caffeine a day seems safe. That's about the amount of caffeine in four cups of brewed coffee, 10 cans of cola or two energy drinks.

Different people have different levels of coffee sensitivity. Some find their anxiety rising or sleep getting affected even by the slightest amounts, others can go for a few cups one after another.

However, acquired taste also matters. Your sensitivity to caffeine would be less if you're a regular coffee drinker, as opposed to someone who rarely sips on this rich beverage

Side effects from excessive coffee consumption can be headache, insomnia, being nervous or cranky, frequent urination, fast heartbeat, shaky muscles, called muscle tremors.