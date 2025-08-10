Is makhana healthier than popcorn?

Makhana, also called lotus seeds or fox nuts, is a popular Indian snack choice for good reason. It is cultivated as a commercial crop in Bihar, especially Madhubani and Darbhanga. It is one of those food items which offer nutrient-loaded calories and not just empty calories like other unhealthy snack alternatives. In fact, it can be even better than popcorn for a number of reasons.

Makhana is a superfood with Vitamin Bs, manganese and does not contain empty calories

Makhana is a superfood since it offers maximum nutritional benefits for minimal calories, unlike popcorn which you need to have a lot of for satiety. Moreover, popcorn is mostly empty calories. They contain calcium, magnesium, iron and beneficial antioxidants that may support heart health and prevent chronic disease.

Just 1 cup of Makhana is enough to meet 50% of manganese requirement for the day and it has 5 times vitamin Bs that is present in popcorn. It is also great for weight loss as it contains only 1/4th calories of popcorn.