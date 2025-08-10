Is makhana healthier than popcorn?

Makhana, also called lotus seeds or fox nuts, is a popular Indian snack choice for good reason. It is cultivated as a commercial crop in Bihar, especially Madhubani and Darbhanga. It is one of those food items which offer nutrient-loaded calories and not just empty calories like other unhealthy snack alternatives. In fact, it can be even better than popcorn for a number of reasons.
Makhana is a superfood since it offers maximum nutritional benefits for minimal calories, unlike popcorn which you need to have a lot of for satiety. Moreover, popcorn is mostly empty calories. They contain calcium, magnesium, iron and beneficial antioxidants that may support heart health and prevent chronic disease.
Just 1 cup of Makhana is enough to meet 50% of manganese requirement for the day and it has 5 times vitamin Bs that is present in popcorn. It is also great for weight loss as it contains only 1/4th calories of popcorn.
Makhana contains minerals which contribute to brain health including manganese, Vitamin B6 and B9. Not only that, it also supports bone development of growing children.
Makhana also supports strong bone development of growing kids. This is because of its calcium content. It also helps reduce blood pressure and decrease cholesterol levels.
In terms of texture, makhana is light and crunchy and does not have those annoying kernels that keep getting stuck in your teeth.
How to have makhana
It is a great addition to a well-rounded diet and you can pair it with coffee, tea or you can snack on it by itself. Toast it in some salt, pepper and add some chilli flakes and oregano for some spice.
You can also add other spices, depending on your mood and tolerance levels. Roasted makhana can be enjoyed as a savoury snack or added to curries, side dishes and even desserts!
Makhana definitely overrides popcorn in terms of health benefits. So, when are you planning to have makhana next?
