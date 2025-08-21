Why are people obsessed with this new water mochi in Japan?

Do you randomly crave a dessert which resembles a translucent rain-drop but has a jelly-like consistency? You can go for water mochi, which is also known as Mizu Shingen Mochi or raindrop cake which is almost calorie-free!

Water mochi is a jiggly, almost zero-calorie Japanese treat

Known for its delicate, jiggly texture and subtle taste, water mochi is made up of agar-agar, water and a bit of kanten which is a type of seaweed gelatin. The best agar is what is called "cool agar" found in Japan which makes the raindrop cake completely clear. Many compare its look to jellyfish and silicon breast implants.

Mizu Shingen Mochi originated from the traditional Japanese sweets shop, Kinseiken Daigahara in Yamanashi prefecture. They wanted to showcase the area’s high quality water and came up with this dessert! How creative! Mizu Shingen Mochi is served with a side of Kuromitsu or black sugar syrup and Kinako, aka, roasted soybean powder.

As soon as you put it in your mouth, it melts, which is why it must be eaten immediately, else it melts and starts to evaporate after 20-30 minutes. Both the look and the taste of the cake is a perfect nod to the rainy weather.

The original cake is said to be "mildly sweet" since its water is obtained from Mount Kaikoma of the Southern Japanese Alps.

Mochi, a staple in Japan, is generally made from glutinous rice flour with a chewy and soft texture, but this one is made differently. One video on Instagram even showed how the famous water cake is made.

"What a calming and beautiful process of creating these tasty treats," said one in comments.

"How beautiful! Such an art! I LOVE MOCHI!" said another.