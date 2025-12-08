When a seasonal menu goes full-throttle Andhra

Menus that shift every few months often run the risk of feeling experimental for the sake of novelty. But Purple Chameleon seems to have mastered the art of seasonal identity. The current menu, which Chef Arun Chandrasekaran says will stay on till the end of the year, is a full-throttle homage to Andhra cuisine, leaning into spice and heat without mercy, the kind that demands a glass of milk on standby.
We began with the Royyala vepudu. Tiny prawns, marinated thoroughly and cooked in a smooth, onion-sautéed gravy, arrive fragrant with curry leaves Nalgonda-style. The heat isn’t shy here, bold and absolutely unforgiving, leaving room only for the faint sweetness inherent to the prawns. Paired with soft phulkas, the gravy works beautifully, letting the prawns shine.
Then came the Kodi seekulu, an Andhra-style chicken skewers with both red and green chillies, because why settle for just one kind of heat? The kitchen cleverly offsets the fire from spices from Nellore with a feta-yoghurt dip that is creamy, velvety, and instantly soothing.
For drinks, the bartender planned pairings designed to complement the menu. Chattery Parrot, a guava-based mocktail rimmed with red chilli powder, fits right into the Andhra spirit, reinforcing the spice rather than calming it. Sex on the Beach attempted to play saviour with its fruity sweetness, offering momentary relief before the heat kicked back in.
The dish that truly tested our spice endurance was the Kodi kura, a tomato-forward, fiery, and deeply flavourful. This curry lingers on long after the meal. Paired with the Military mutton biriyani, almost Dindigul in style, yet distinct with its coriander-forward aroma and slightly clumped texture, it made for a satisfyingly robust main course.
And, as all spice adventures demand, the evening ended with a gentle landing: a soft, cool tiramisu that soothed the palate and rescued us from the post-meal coma.
Meal for two: Rs 2,000+. On till December 31. From 12 noon to 12 am. At Purple Chameleon, Phoenix Marketcity. Velachery.
