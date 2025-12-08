When a seasonal menu goes full-throttle Andhra

Then came the Kodi seekulu, an Andhra-style chicken skewers with both red and green chillies, because why settle for just one kind of heat? The kitchen cleverly offsets the fire from spices from Nellore with a feta-yoghurt dip that is creamy, velvety, and instantly soothing.

For drinks, the bartender planned pairings designed to complement the menu. Chattery Parrot, a guava-based mocktail rimmed with red chilli powder, fits right into the Andhra spirit, reinforcing the spice rather than calming it. Sex on the Beach attempted to play saviour with its fruity sweetness, offering momentary relief before the heat kicked back in.