Essentials for Chinese cooking: Ingredients that help you unlock real umami

We all love a quick, three-minute Chinese recipe you can whip up for dinner. But it goes without saying that the cuisine is exceptionally nuanced and aromatics and umami form the core of the Chinese cuisine. It promises a rich interplay of flavours, textures, and aromas, shaped by centuries of tradition and regional diversity.

The ingredients that you actually need for the best Chinese food

To cook Chinese food well, it’s important to understand the essential ingredients, kitchen tools, and techniques that define this vibrant culinary style.

Essential pantry ingredients

At the heart of Chinese cooking are a handful of versatile staples that create its signature depth of flavour. Soy sauce is fundamental, with light soy sauce providing saltiness and umami, while dark soy sauce adds colour and a mellow, slightly sweet richness. Shaoxing wine, a traditional rice wine, is commonly used in marinades and stir-fries to enhance aroma and complexity.

Cooking oils also play a key role. Neutral oils like peanut or vegetable oil are ideal for high-heat cooking, while sesame oil is used sparingly to lend a distinct nutty fragrance. Sauces such as oyster sauce and hoisin sauce contribute layers of sweet and savoury flavour to stir-fries, glazes, and dips. Rice vinegar brings brightness and acidity, balancing richer dishes and forming the base of many sauces.