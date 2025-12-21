British Baker apologises for 'ugly' Mexican bread comment which led to outrage

The British baker went on to narrow his criticism and slandered Mexican bread which ended up hurting sentiments. "[Mexico does not] really have much of a bread culture. They make tortas on these white, ugly rolls that are pretty cheap, industrially made", Richard commented.

Following the outrage sparked by his comment, Richard Hart had to make a public apology. Addressing a written statement "to all the Mexicans", the co-founder of Green Rhino posted his apology on the official Instagram account of the bakery.

The statement, translated to English read, "Regarding the comments I made on Mexican bread culture, I have heard the conversation on social media and read all your messages. I want to offer a clear and sincere apology. I was wrong, and I sincerely regret it. Since I moved to Mexico, I fell in love with the people and this city. However, my words did not reflect that respect – in this country, I am a guest, and I forgot to act like one".

Richard Hart went on to admit that he made a mistake that he genuinely regrets. "Going forward, my priority will be to listen more and speak less. My commitment is to demonstrate through actions—not mere words—the respect that Mexican culture deserves. I will learn from this regrettable experience and strive to do better every day", the statement concluded.

Richard Hart's past comments resurfaced on TikTok and X where many Mexicans claimed that the baker had offended the community.