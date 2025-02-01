Indulge in the best of kebabs and biriyanis at this diner in Chennai

We started our dinner with the kebab platters. The Pahadi paneer tikka and Tandoori aloo were perfectly cooked and soft, while their smoky aroma added a delightful touch. We loved the Hare mirch kebab the most; it offered a nicely balanced bite, with succulent pieces of meat infused with chilli flavour. But the Seekh kebab, while tender, was overpoweringly flavoured with cardamom, which masked the more subtle spices we expected in this dish.

A refreshing option on the menu is the Tabbouleh salad, which added a light and fresh element to our meal.

For those craving something lighter that’s not a salad, they can opt for Dilli special aloo tikki, which provides a tangy chaat-like experience. The crispy, crunchy exterior with its potato stuffing inside contrasts nicely with the fresh mint and tamarind chutney that accompanies it. This dish brought a much-needed zing to our meal, though it may not be for everyone. The Paneer tikka, a classic rendition, was well-cooked, but lacked the punch of spiciness that one might expect from such an iconic dish, making it a safe bet for those who prefer less heat.