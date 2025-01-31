Enjoy the feast of Tamil Nadu’s coastal heritage at this Chennai restaurant

We stepped into the breezy charm of Tamil Nadu’s coastline at the Neithal Sangamam Food Festival, to embrace the traditional and coastal flavours from Tamil Nadu, especially from the shores of Tuticorin, Kanyakumari, Nagercoil, and Tenkasi.
The culinary course, which was prepared by two housewives from Kanyakumari, started with a Mutton elumbu saaru. This moderately spicy broth was enriched by the tender mutton pieces in it.
The Marthandam mutton chukka that followed, had the heat, which kicks you in the first bite itself. Next came the Vallioor chicken pakoda, which felt similar to Chicken 65 in taste, yet was an interesting starter.
Moving to the main course, we first started with Aattu thalakari kuzhambu and Kumari chicken kuzhambu. The thalakari prepared with ground homemade spices paired well with the appam and poricha paratha.
The Kumari chicken kuzhambu, cooked with traditional flavours of Kanyakumari had the right blend of spices in it, offering a satisfying delight.
Next on the table came Nagercoil bai veetu kalyana mutton biriyani, along with pineapple jam and raita. I was told that the biriyani is supposed to have along with the jam and raita as eaten in some of the coastal region. The sweetness of the jam did bring out the best of this biriyani. The biriyani, which is a traditional wedding-style biriyani from Nagercoil, features succulent mutton pieces slow-cooked with fragrant jeeraga samba rice.
We also had their Seeraga samba sadham along with Mutta theeyal and Nei meen kuzhambu. The tangy and spicy fish curry blended well with the samba rice. The mutta theeyal or egg roast, was equally good, with the spice flavours standing out.
We ended on a sweet note with some interesting desserts. The Arisi pal payasam, prepared with milk and rice, was warm and satisfying. Meanwhile, the Thuthukudi muscoth halwa with its distinctive taste and caramelised texture was an indulgent treat.
Neithal Sangamam Food Festival is on till February 2.
Meal for one: INR 2,500++ (veg). INR 3,000++(non-veg). From 12.30 pm to 3 pm and 7 pm to 11 pm. At Sangamithirai, Feathers, A Radha hotel.
