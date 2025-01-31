Enjoy the feast of Tamil Nadu’s coastal heritage at this Chennai restaurant

We stepped into the breezy charm of Tamil Nadu’s coastline at the Neithal Sangamam Food Festival, to embrace the traditional and coastal flavours from Tamil Nadu, especially from the shores of Tuticorin, Kanyakumari, Nagercoil, and Tenkasi.

The culinary course, which was prepared by two housewives from Kanyakumari, started with a Mutton elumbu saaru. This moderately spicy broth was enriched by the tender mutton pieces in it.

The Marthandam mutton chukka that followed, had the heat, which kicks you in the first bite itself. Next came the Vallioor chicken pakoda, which felt similar to Chicken 65 in taste, yet was an interesting starter.

Moving to the main course, we first started with Aattu thalakari kuzhambu and Kumari chicken kuzhambu. The thalakari prepared with ground homemade spices paired well with the appam and poricha paratha.

The Kumari chicken kuzhambu, cooked with traditional flavours of Kanyakumari had the right blend of spices in it, offering a satisfying delight.