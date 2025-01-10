This new Chennai restaurant brings Dindigul flavours to the city

What makes a biriyani stand out? Well, it has to be the ingredients used. Dindigul’s Ponram restaurant stays true to this belief. Famous for its mouthwatering biriyanis and signature South Indian flavours, the brand has been a favourite for decades. Established in 1973, the restaurant’s charm lies in blending time-honoured recipes with locally sourced ingredients, offering a taste that embodies Dindigul’s vibrant food culture.

As Ponram opens its first-ever outlet in Chennai, we couldn’t wait to experience their famed flavours. Stepping into the new space, we were captivated by the ambience—a nostalgic nod to traditional Tamil homes. With open layouts, mud-coloured walls, vintage temple-style pillars, and Chettinad-inspired hanging beams, the interiors are a delightful blend of heritage and warmth.

We started with Mutton kaal soup. Simmered goat leg bones infused with aromatic spices created a creamy and spicy delight that was far richer than its typical versions.