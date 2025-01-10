This new Chennai restaurant brings Dindigul flavours to the city

What makes a biriyani stand out? Well, it has to be the ingredients used. Dindigul’s Ponram restaurant stays true to this belief. Famous for its mouthwatering biriyanis and signature South Indian flavours, the brand has been a favourite for decades. Established in 1973, the restaurant’s charm lies in blending time-honoured recipes with locally sourced ingredients, offering a taste that embodies Dindigul’s vibrant food culture.
As Ponram opens its first-ever outlet in Chennai, we couldn’t wait to experience their famed flavours. Stepping into the new space, we were captivated by the ambience—a nostalgic nod to traditional Tamil homes. With open layouts, mud-coloured walls, vintage temple-style pillars, and Chettinad-inspired hanging beams, the interiors are a delightful blend of heritage and warmth.
We started with Mutton kaal soup. Simmered goat leg bones infused with aromatic spices created a creamy and spicy delight that was far richer than its typical versions.
It was the time for the star attraction of the place, the Mutton biriyani. Savouring this delicious boneless mutton biriyani was a gratifying journey. It had the tender boneless mutton pieces, melting with every bite, their succulent juices infused with vibrant spices. The vegetables in the biriyani also seamlessly blended, making them almost invisible.
Maniram, the director of the restaurant also informed us that each ingredient—from the single-clove garlic and fiery bullet chilies to the unique green brinjals—is locally sourced, straight from Dindigul.
The biriyani was served with dalcha, crafted with lentils and brinjal, an elumbu kuzhambu (bone broth) and onion raita aka Thayir chutney.
On the sides, we had their Mutton egg varuval and Mutton nenju chops varuval.
Eating mutton egg varuval was an explosion of flavours, where the tender mutton is perfectly seasoned and complemented by the scrambled egg.
Mutton chops, on the other hand, are a meat lover’s delight. The meat, cooked to perfection, clings to the bone with just the right amount of char. We were told that it was made by slow cooking for over an hour.
Then arrived the Chicken chukka. The tender meat was coated in a medley of spices and roasted to the right temperature. We paired it with plain rice, and it is definitely a combination that won’t disappoint you.
We ended up relishing the dishes with Mutton kola urundai or mutton balls, where the crispy, golden exterior gives way to a soft, spiced interior of meaty goodness.
Meal for two: `1,000++. 11 am to 11 pm. At Ashok Nagar.
