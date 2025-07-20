Is there sugar in cow milk?

Cow’s milk naturally contains sugar, but it's not the same as artificial sweeteners you find in other drinks. The sugar found in cow milk is called lactose which is a natural carbohydrate.

What is lactose?

Lactose is a natural sugar made of glucose and galactose. Your body breaks it down with the help of an enzyme called lactase. Some people don’t produce enough lactase, which can cause lactose intolerance, leading to bloating or stomach discomfort after drinking milk.

One cup (about 240 ml) of regular cow’s milk contains around 12 grams of natural sugar (lactose). This amount is the same in both full-cream and skim milk.

In many parts of the world, humans naturally stop making much lactase after weaning. Only some people of European descent evolved to keep high lactase levels into adulthood because they had a long history of drinking animal milk.

In India, people in north India have a higher tolerance for milk since they have a history of drinking milk. But those in the south and east, produce less lactase and may feel bloated, gassy or uncomfortable after drinking milk.