What exactly is white butter and is it healthier?

Butter, traditionally known as makhan, has been an integral part of Indian culinary culture. This hand-churned white butter would often accompany everyday meals back in the day.

But now, we're slowing moving towards commercial alternatives like yellow butter, margarine and spreads. How good are they?

To know if white butter is inherently better, we need to understand the individual ingredients of each of these items and how much fat make up 'healthy cholesterol'.

Cholesterol can be bad for the heart only if its too high. Eating a diet high in saturated and trans fats and not getting enough exercise can lead to high cholesterol, something a blood test can detect.

Margarine, for instance, is primarily made from a mixture of vegetable oils and water, with added ingredients like milk solids, salt, and emulsifiers. Is it good fat? Most likely not.

Yellow butter is usually produced in factories using milk from pasture-fed cows. A natural grass-fed diet will result in a yellow-colored butter while cows that are fed mostly grains will produce a lighter colored butter.

White butter is considered one of the most natural forms of butter, typically prepared at home using milk from grain-fed cows.

Both types of butter (natural or factory-produced) can be used for cooking but they differ in composition and health impact. One big difference is in their saturated fat content.

White butter tends to have lower saturated fat, contains no added salt, and also has vitamins and healthy enzymes.