Five body butters your summer skin deserves

Let’s be real, summer skin needs a whole different kind of TLC. Between sun, sweat, saltwater and air conditioning, your skin can go from glowing to parched real quick. That’s where body butters come in. Think of these as the luxurious, creamy desserts your skin craves, packed with hydration, vitamins, and soothing ingredients to keep you feeling soft, supple, and summer-ready.
Aloe vera body butter
Your ultimate skin saviour after long hours in the sun. Aloe vera body butter is lightweight yet deeply hydrating, calming irritated or sunburned with its cooling touch. It’s the perfect post-sun ritual—without the sticky residue.
Coconut body butter
Smells like a beach day, works like a charm. Coconut oil is rich in nourishing fatty acids and is ideal for replenishing dry, flatly areas. Use it after a beach outing or pool dip—it locks in moisture while leaving you with that fresh, tropical scent.
Citrus-infused body butter
Zingy, fresh and energising —citrus butters (think lemon, orange, grapefruit) are like sunshine in a jar. They’re great for morning use, packed with antioxidants, and help even out skin tone while keeping things light and non-greasy.
Shea butter with mint or cucumber
Shea is the OG of body butters— super moisturising and rich in nutrients. Add mint or cucumber, and you’ve got a summer-friendly version that cools and refreshes as it hydrates. Use it before bedtime to wind down and calm sun-soaked skin.
Mango body butter
The juicy hero of summer body care. Mango butter is rich in vitamins A and E, melts into the skin easily, and leaves you smelling delicious. It deeply nourishes without clogging pores—a win for glowing, happy skin.