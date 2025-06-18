Five body butters your summer skin deserves

Aloe vera body butter

Your ultimate skin saviour after long hours in the sun. Aloe vera body butter is lightweight yet deeply hydrating, calming irritated or sunburned with its cooling touch. It’s the perfect post-sun ritual—without the sticky residue.

Coconut body butter

Smells like a beach day, works like a charm. Coconut oil is rich in nourishing fatty acids and is ideal for replenishing dry, flatly areas. Use it after a beach outing or pool dip—it locks in moisture while leaving you with that fresh, tropical scent.

Citrus-infused body butter

Zingy, fresh and energising —citrus butters (think lemon, orange, grapefruit) are like sunshine in a jar. They’re great for morning use, packed with antioxidants, and help even out skin tone while keeping things light and non-greasy.