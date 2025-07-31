Rajasthan's eco-conscious kitchen that feeds 50,000 people with solar power

Ever imagined cooking for 50,000 people without using a single unit of electricity or a lump of coal for that matter? Mount Abu in Rajasthan is making it a reality and is doing it in style! This hill town is home to one of the world’s largest solar kitchens, where massive quantities of food are prepared entirely using solar power. It's a shining example of how clean energy can meet large-scale needs without impacting the environment.

No fire, no electricity: How a Rajasthan's kitchen feeds 50,000 people daily

Tucked away in the stunning hills of the Aravalli range, this kitchen at Shantivan Complex of the Brahma Kumaris is a massive setup where the sun is the head chef. The kitchen uses solar thermal energy instead of consuming power from solar panels. This means that the food is cooked with the help of the solar heat which they get from giant oval-shaped mirrors installed. The reflectors move in circles as the earth rotates to get a focal point on the sun’s reflection. Creativity at its peak isn’t it?