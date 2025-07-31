Rajasthan's eco-conscious kitchen that feeds 50,000 people with solar power

Ever imagined cooking for 50,000 people without using a single unit of electricity or a lump of coal for that matter? Mount Abu in Rajasthan is making it a reality and is doing it in style! This hill town is home to one of the world’s largest solar kitchens, where massive quantities of food are prepared entirely using solar power. It's a shining example of how clean energy can meet large-scale needs without impacting the environment.
Tucked away in the stunning hills of the Aravalli range, this kitchen at Shantivan Complex of the Brahma Kumaris is a massive setup where the sun is the head chef. The kitchen uses solar thermal energy instead of consuming power from solar panels. This means that the food is cooked with the help of the solar heat which they get from giant oval-shaped mirrors installed. The reflectors move in circles as the earth rotates to get a focal point on the sun’s reflection. Creativity at its peak isn’t it?
The kitchen is part of the Brahma Kumaris’ spiritual headquarters, a living social laboratory and a largely self-sufficient community committed to sustainable living. In 1998 when the initiative was undertaken, it was initially designed to sustain 20,000 people but as the years passed by and a better installation of systems, it has surpassed the numbers and now can serve up to 50,000 people.
The center welcomes people from all over the world who come seeking spiritual guidance and a path to a better life. At the heart of this community is the solar kitchen, which lives up to its promise of sustainability and service.
A wide range of Indian dishes from rice, dal, and curries to hot beverages and other regional delicacies are prepared here daily, all thanks to the sun. This eco-conscious approach is what makes it truly remarkable. Backed by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), this solar kitchen has even earned global recognition, having been featured by BBC World Service as the largest of its kind in the world.