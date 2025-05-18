This Kolkata diner’s summer menu is a breezy, truffle-slicked ode to the season

To wash it all down, we sampled two cocktails from the summer specials. The What a melon—a sparkling watermelon-forward sip with citrus undertones—was as pretty as it was refreshing. Think poolside in Capri, minus the airfare. The Mango sangrino, a mango martini with imported vodka and lime, leaned slightly tart, keeping it punchy and bright. Both drinks were perfect counterpoints to the food—light, vibrant, and crafted to cool you from the inside out.

Price for two : INR 1500 + (without alcohol) ; INR 2400 + (with alcohol)

Timings : 12 pm - 11.45 pm

Location : South City Mall