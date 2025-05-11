Here's how we enjoyed the flavours of a Mumbai bar sitting in Kolkata

What we enjoyed at the takeover

We started our tasting journey with a shot of chilli wine, made in-house, and moved on to a glass of refreshing Santra Season, an orange-flavoured cocktail, with a sprinkle of Maharashtra's Supasawa Malvani masala. We also tried Nadan Kallu, that boasts of coconut toddy, pickled lemon jam and pickle peppercorn, which was very light on the palate, and slightly salty. The best part was the pickled lemon jam played a very important role in cutting down on the spice level of the "chakna"-s Pork and smoke, smoked pork, akhuni and potato mash brought straight from the hills of Meghalaya, topped with Burma coriander; and Chicken and rasam, which boasted of small chunks of juicy chicken thigh, cooked in a rasam sauce, and topped with a generous amount of garlic panko.