Decoding the art of food pairing

While tradition plays a strong role—French cuisine’s love affair with cheese and wine, or India’s complex spice layering—modern chefs and food scientists are turning to data and molecular gastronomy to explore new combinations. For example, white chocolate and caviar may seem like strange bedfellows, but they share trimethylamine, a compound that brings an unexpected harmony when paired.

The magic of food pairing doesn’t just lie in matching similarities, though. Sometimes, opposites attract. A sharp blue cheese against the sweetness of honey, or a spicy curry mellowed by creamy yoghurt, creates a balance that excites and soothes simultaneously. It’s about understanding contrast as much as connection.