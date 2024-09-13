This restaurant brings innovation and some amazing flavours to Hyderabad

From the beach to the city of pearls, Goa based Jamming Goat 3.0 brings thoughtfully curated food, drinks and vibes to the city. The restaurant showcases its take on innovative food and fusion in a way that carves their identity. The preparations on the menu take a journey through India and the world and fuses flavours that are mind-blowing yet familiar.

As we stepped in, we were transported to a new universe. With three types of sitting spaces, the ambience provides for different moods, but at the same time has a thread of familiarity that ties the whole place together. The blue accents and the splashes of green with the plants add a sense of grand openness. The restaurant has a narrative crafted around the ‘Goat Universe’ and it blends the elements of the universe and goat motifs seamlessly.

After chatting up about the fun décor details that we noticed, we started our deep dive into the food with a Kokum and pepper rasam with medu vada and the Papad platter with inhouse sauces. The kokum had a strong taste that made us clench our jaws for a minute as we savoured the tanginess of the rasam. As the kokum dissipated, we were left with a fresh peppery aftertaste which was followed by the medu vada’s light and earthy flavour. The papad platter had flavours such as beetroot, charcoal, sabudana and palak which paired perfectly with the spicy apple salsa and the pudina chutney which was a hit on the table.