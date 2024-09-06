Savour the goodness of kebabs, pulaos, and more at the newly opened branch of this beloved eatery in Hyderabad

Upon entering, we were instantly captivated by the familiar, warm ambience. This charming family restaurant is perfect for gathering with loved ones as it exudes the nostalgic allure of simpler village life, evoking memories of days gone by. The décor is thoughtfully infused with elements that transport you to the heart of the countryside, reflecting this sentiment in every detail. The first floor features a glass-walled compartment, offering a mesmerising view of chefs expertly preparing char-grilled kebabs and other delectable dishes. The sight of pulao being lovingly cooked in earthen pots adds an authentic, homely touch that truly resonates. We began our culinary voyage with the delightful veg paneer kebabs, a dish that was nothing short of extraordinary. Each bite offered a perfectly balanced symphony of flavours, leaving me thoroughly impressed. Following this, we indulged in the drool-worthy Hara bhara kebabs, another stellar choice to kickstart the meal. However, the true highlight of the starters was the Kamju Pitta (quail), a classic Telugu delicacy (bird) that deserves special mention. Smoky, flavourful, and exquisitely prepared, this rare treat was an absolute delight and not something one encounters often.

Next, we moved on to the star of the meal — Kunda pulao. Oh, what a revelation it was! We opted for the vegetarian version, which was meticulously cooked in a clay pot, featuring a vibrant medley of vegetables and a rich blend of spices. The rice, infused with the earthy aroma of the clay pot, was perfectly cooked and bursting with flavour, creating an unforgettable experience. To complete our feast, we relished the beloved Hyderabadi haleem. Thick, rich, and utterly satisfying, it was the dish that left us thoroughly content.