Savour the goodness of kebabs, pulaos, and more at the newly opened branch of this beloved eatery in Hyderabad

Today, a delightful resurgence of authentic Telangana cuisine is taking place, with numerous restaurants infusing a sense of nostalgia and tradition into their offerings. Hyderabad has become a vibrant hub for these culinary experiences, where eateries are reconnecting people with their roots through the rich flavours of Telugu cuisine. However, long before this trend took hold, there were a few pioneering establishments already capturing the hearts of Hyderabadis with their dedication to traditional fare. One such gem is Palamuru Grill, a restaurant that has been serving authentic Telugu delicacies alongside delectable Hyderabadi delights for years. This cherished establishment has now expanded its culinary footprint with its eighth outlet in Uppal, on the eastern side of the city. The new location continues to enchant Hyderabadis, offering a perfect blend of classic Hyderabadi treats and mouthwatering dishes from the Telugu culinary tradition, all crafted to evoke a deep sense of cultural pride and a sense of familiarity.
Upon entering, we were instantly captivated by the familiar, warm ambience. This charming family restaurant is perfect for gathering with loved ones as it exudes the nostalgic allure of simpler village life, evoking memories of days gone by. The décor is thoughtfully infused with elements that transport you to the heart of the countryside, reflecting this sentiment in every detail. The first floor features a glass-walled compartment, offering a mesmerising view of chefs expertly preparing char-grilled kebabs and other delectable dishes. The sight of pulao being lovingly cooked in earthen pots adds an authentic, homely touch that truly resonates. We began our culinary voyage with the delightful veg paneer kebabs, a dish that was nothing short of extraordinary. Each bite offered a perfectly balanced symphony of flavours, leaving me thoroughly impressed. Following this, we indulged in the drool-worthy Hara bhara kebabs, another stellar choice to kickstart the meal. However, the true highlight of the starters was the Kamju Pitta (quail), a classic Telugu delicacy (bird) that deserves special mention. Smoky, flavourful, and exquisitely prepared, this rare treat was an absolute delight and not something one encounters often.
Next, we moved on to the star of the meal — Kunda pulao. Oh, what a revelation it was! We opted for the vegetarian version, which was meticulously cooked in a clay pot, featuring a vibrant medley of vegetables and a rich blend of spices. The rice, infused with the earthy aroma of the clay pot, was perfectly cooked and bursting with flavour, creating an unforgettable experience. To complete our feast, we relished the beloved Hyderabadi haleem. Thick, rich, and utterly satisfying, it was the dish that left us thoroughly content.
We also tried the lipsmacking Ulavacharu, a thick lentil soup made from horse gram, spices, and herbs, served with rice. Next, we savoured Orugallupachi pulusu, a tamarind rasam, paired with rice that evoked a sense of comforting, homemade goodness. We rounded off the meal with the Apricot Delight, a perfect, sweet finish to a wholesome dining experience!
Rs 1,500 upwards for two. At Uppal.
