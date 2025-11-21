This restobar in Chennai serves romance, boozy bites and a stunning view

But the real showstopper? Honey crispy chicken wings. Roasted chicken wings tossed with honey and Jack Daniel’s barbecue sauce. These were sticky, smoky, slightly spicy, and hands down one of the best bar snacks we’ve had in a long while. If you’re planning to split it with someone, may the best fork win.

Vegetarians, don’t worry—we tried the Smoked fire paneer too. The paneer had a nice little crisp on the outside, tossed with Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire, garlic, capsicum and enough seasoning to keep things interesting.

Speaking of drinks, the new cocktail menu is full of surprises. Coral paradise was a playful grape number with gin and rosemary that took us back to the grape jellies of our childhood. Nostalgia with a boozy twist. The Breakfast Martini was basically your brunch mimosa’s older, hotter cousin—gin, orange juice, triple sec and a dollop of marmalade. Boozy orange juice, but make it really fashionable.

The mains were a mixed bag. The Thai Green Curry with rice leaned a bit too sweet for our taste, but the marinara pizza with cheese and capsicum was comforting, familiar, and an easy crowd-pleaser. Nothing groundbreaking, but it did the job, so a safe but solid choice.

But the one dish we’d go back for again and again? The Bubba gump cajun shrimp. These jumbo prawns came in a sizzling garlic butter bath, seasoned with pepper and chilli flakes, and topped with cilantro and microgreens. Pro tip: don’t rush. Cut them into small bites, soak them in that butter sauce, and take your sweet, luxurious time. Trust us.

Dessert was a simple affair, Greek cheese kunafa, crunchy, syrupy, cheesy and just sweet enough to round off a heavy meal.

The menu? Playful. The view? Unbeatable. And between the wings, the prawns and the possibility of dolphins sighting, it might just be our new favourite seaside spot.

Meal for two: Rs 2000++. From 12 pm to 10 pm. At Injambakkam, Chennai.

Email: shivani@newindianexpress.com

X: @ShivaniIllakiya