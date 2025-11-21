This restobar in Chennai serves romance, boozy bites and a stunning view

There’s a new contender for the city’s most romantic dinner spot in the form of a sliver of Santorini. And no, we’re not talking about feta-laden salads or an influx of goods carrying donkeys. This newly-expanded seaside resto bar, The Beach Terrace, with its white walls and blue accents, channels the charm of the Greek island to a tee.
But while the ambience screams Mediterranean romance, the menu is certainly not confined by it. And thank god for that, because who wouldn’t want cheesy quesadillas with their view of the Bay?
With the addition of their new sky deck the restaurant is now serving up date-night dreams on a platter. If the breeze doesn’t get you, the view of uninterrupted ocean stretch (and the very real possibility of dolphin sightings) definitely will. We didn’t spot any finned friends on our visit, but we lucked out with the food though.
We took our seats overlooking the water, a soft salty breeze in the air, and very quickly, our table was overflowing. The latest menu comes with a Jack Daniel’s twist—boozy bites that hit hard. First up: the pulled Chicken quesadillas. Comfort food but elevated. Think cheesy folds of tortilla stuffed with juicy meat and shallots and dipped in birria. The Fish harra, grilled with paprika and yellow bell peppers, was soft, flakey and had a lovely smoky finish that made for a good appetiser.
But the real showstopper? Honey crispy chicken wings. Roasted chicken wings tossed with honey and Jack Daniel’s barbecue sauce. These were sticky, smoky, slightly spicy, and hands down one of the best bar snacks we’ve had in a long while. If you’re planning to split it with someone, may the best fork win.
Vegetarians, don’t worry—we tried the Smoked fire paneer too. The paneer had a nice little crisp on the outside, tossed with Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire, garlic, capsicum and enough seasoning to keep things interesting.
Speaking of drinks, the new cocktail menu is full of surprises. Coral paradise was a playful grape number with gin and rosemary that took us back to the grape jellies of our childhood. Nostalgia with a boozy twist. The Breakfast Martini was basically your brunch mimosa’s older, hotter cousin—gin, orange juice, triple sec and a dollop of marmalade. Boozy orange juice, but make it really fashionable.
The mains were a mixed bag. The Thai Green Curry with rice leaned a bit too sweet for our taste, but the marinara pizza with cheese and capsicum was comforting, familiar, and an easy crowd-pleaser. Nothing groundbreaking, but it did the job, so a safe but solid choice.
But the one dish we’d go back for again and again? The Bubba gump cajun shrimp. These jumbo prawns came in a sizzling garlic butter bath, seasoned with pepper and chilli flakes, and topped with cilantro and microgreens. Pro tip: don’t rush. Cut them into small bites, soak them in that butter sauce, and take your sweet, luxurious time. Trust us.
Dessert was a simple affair, Greek cheese kunafa, crunchy, syrupy, cheesy and just sweet enough to round off a heavy meal.
The menu? Playful. The view? Unbeatable. And between the wings, the prawns and the possibility of dolphins sighting, it might just be our new favourite seaside spot.
Meal for two: Rs 2000++. From 12 pm to 10 pm. At Injambakkam, Chennai.
Email: shivani@newindianexpress.com
X: @ShivaniIllakiya
