What is freddo coffee and how does it differ from espresso?

If espresso is the dramatic lead actor of the coffee world, then Freddo coffee is its carefree and beach vacation cousin. Freddo was born in Greece in the mid-1990s. And it's the proof that Mediterranean sunshine plus coffee obsession equals magic.
Back then Greece was buzzing with iced coffee culture thanks to the Frappe (an instant coffee shake). But coffee lovers wanted something with more oomph and something built on real espresso. Enters the Freddo! It starts with a simple double espresso, but here’s there's a twist. That hot and moody shot is taken as an ice-cold plunge, gets shaken like a cocktail, and is transformed into a chilled masterpiece.
Now there are two main versions. One is Freddo Espresso that is straight espresso shaken with ice and sometimes sugar. It results in a foamy, frosty drink that’s as smooth as a TikTok transition. Second, is the Freddo Cappuccino which has the same base but it's crowned with cold and frothy milk for an extra creamy vibe.
What makes it special is the process. Unlike a blender that pulverizes ice (and ruins texture), a drink mixer cools the coffee while keeping the ice intact. The result? Silky coffee that tastes rich without being watered down. Baristas also tend to use blends with lower acidity, so the flavor holds its ground when chilled.
Well espresso is quick, hot, and intense. It's the kind of pick me up you slam back before a Monday meeting. Freddo, on the other hand, is laid-back and refreshing. It’s built for sipping under a sun umbrella and not gulping at a desk. Think of espresso as a fiery one act play, while Freddo is a whole summer playlist.
Despite being a Greek staple, Freddo is slowly making waves internationally. Coffee chains like Starbucks and Costa have also tried their own versions of freddo, but the OG still reigns supreme in Greece. It’s practically a national treasure there.