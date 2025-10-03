What is freddo coffee and how does it differ from espresso?

If espresso is the dramatic lead actor of the coffee world, then Freddo coffee is its carefree and beach vacation cousin. Freddo was born in Greece in the mid-1990s. And it's the proof that Mediterranean sunshine plus coffee obsession equals magic.

Back then Greece was buzzing with iced coffee culture thanks to the Frappe (an instant coffee shake). But coffee lovers wanted something with more oomph and something built on real espresso. Enters the Freddo! It starts with a simple double espresso, but here’s there's a twist. That hot and moody shot is taken as an ice-cold plunge, gets shaken like a cocktail, and is transformed into a chilled masterpiece.

What's the difference between a freddo coffee and espresso?