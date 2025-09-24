This popular canteen opens in Gurgaon, brings the flavours of the South to the city

Delhi’s celebrated South Indian kitchen, Draavin Canteen, founded by Chef Patron Ruchira Hoon, has now opened in Gurgaon. What began as a much-loved neighbourhood spot in South Delhi, formerly known as Dakshin Canteen, has evolved into a larger story of growth, identity, and movement.

What does the new outlet of Draavin Canteen serve?

The name Draavin, inspired by the Sanskrit root drav meaning to flow and move, symbolises this journey. It reflects not only the rivers, spice routes, and abundance of the Dravidian south but also the restaurant’s own expansion. The decision to rename the restaurant came as Ruchira expanded to Gurgaon, a new beginning that called for a name reflecting growth, continuity, and flow.