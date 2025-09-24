This popular canteen opens in Gurgaon, brings the flavours of the South to the city

Delhi’s celebrated South Indian kitchen, Draavin Canteen, founded by Chef Patron Ruchira Hoon, has now opened in Gurgaon. What began as a much-loved neighbourhood spot in South Delhi, formerly known as Dakshin Canteen, has evolved into a larger story of growth, identity, and movement.
The name Draavin, inspired by the Sanskrit root drav meaning to flow and move, symbolises this journey. It reflects not only the rivers, spice routes, and abundance of the Dravidian south but also the restaurant’s own expansion. The decision to rename the restaurant came as Ruchira expanded to Gurgaon, a new beginning that called for a name reflecting growth, continuity, and flow.
“Draavin is more than just a name, it is a philosophy,” says Ruchira. “It celebrates prosperity, generosity, and the joy of shared meals. Expanding Draavin from South Delhi to Gurgaon is about continuing that flow, reaching more people and sharing the soul of the south with new audiences.”
The new Gurgaon outpost stays true to its roots while widening its repertoire. Guests can expect favourites alongside an expanded menu that showcases the diversity of southern cuisines from Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka to Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Malabar, Lakshadweep, and Sri Lanka. Expect Chettinad curries, coastal seafood, fiery Andhra specialties, Kerala-style stews, and Sri Lankan flavours, paired with spice-forward beverages and tropical-inspired drinks.
The interiors reflect the spirit of the south with earthy tones, natural textures, and subtle cultural motifs brought into a contemporary setting. The space balances comfort with storytelling, creating an atmosphere that is soulful, welcoming, and abundant.
One can start their gustatory trail with chilled Mango rasam and appalam, Kerala mutton cutlet or Sri lankan devilled prawns to Chilli cheese paniyaram. For the mains, you can choose Set kari dosse, crabs and meen pollichattu, curry thalis and end your meal with Payasam tres leches or Jigarthanda.
Where: Ground Floor 01, DLF Downtown 2, Draavin Canteen, Gurugram, Haryana 122002
Timing: 8 am to 11 pm
Price for two: INR 1000+