Arcade energy meets Japanese comfort food at this Chennai restaurant

The new branch of Double Dashi is just as unapologetically red as the first one, from the small square tiles to the glow of neon signage overhead that spells out its name. A working PlayStation setup hums in one corner, while a Pac-Man-inspired counter adds to the playful chaos. It feels like stepping into a slice of Tokyo’s underground pop culture, with its anime, arcade, and late-night energy. But here is the thing. People may walk in for the vibe, but they stay because the food is far more considered than the setting lets on.

Chennai food scene meets Tokyo arcade culture in this high-energy new spot

We start with the charred edamame, dusted with togarashi. It arrives lightly blistered, with a garlicky kick. It is simple, addictive, and a strong opening move.

The Tokyo green salad follows, and it is not your average palate cleanser. Crisp cucumbers, lettuce, onions, pickled radish, and a carrot purée dressing come together in something that feels fresh but layered. The togarashi dusting adds a subtle heat that keeps it interesting.