Arcade energy meets Japanese comfort food at this Chennai restaurant

The new branch of Double Dashi is just as unapologetically red as the first one, from the small square tiles to the glow of neon signage overhead that spells out its name. A working PlayStation setup hums in one corner, while a Pac-Man-inspired counter adds to the playful chaos. It feels like stepping into a slice of Tokyo’s underground pop culture, with its anime, arcade, and late-night energy. But here is the thing. People may walk in for the vibe, but they stay because the food is far more considered than the setting lets on.
We start with the charred edamame, dusted with togarashi. It arrives lightly blistered, with a garlicky kick. It is simple, addictive, and a strong opening move.
The Tokyo green salad follows, and it is not your average palate cleanser. Crisp cucumbers, lettuce, onions, pickled radish, and a carrot purée dressing come together in something that feels fresh but layered. The togarashi dusting adds a subtle heat that keeps it interesting.
The seared ahi tuna looks promising, plated on citrus ponzu, but leans a little too heavily on salt. The soy intensity overshadows the brightness you expect from the ponzu, making it less balanced than it could have been.
The salmon sashimi, however, gets it right. Zesty, clean, and dressed in a citrus-forward vinaigrette, it feels light and refreshing, each bite cutting through with just the right amount of sharpness.
Then come the skewers, and this is where things really pick up. The chicken thigh and pork belly yakitori are an absolute must-try. The pork, especially, stands out with its alternating layers of meat and fat, soaking up the marinade beautifully.
The classic Japanese omelette does exactly what it promises. Soft, slightly sweet, and comforting, it becomes the perfect foil to some of the bolder dishes on the table.
The ninja devil fried rice is a quiet winner. Not too dry, packed with vegetables, eggs, and tender bits of meat, it builds heat slowly. It creeps up on you, coats your palate, and then somehow resets with the next bite.
The demon chicken ramen lives up to its name. It is intensely spicy, the kind that makes you pause, reach for a sip, and then go right back in. Caramelised onions, sprouts, and juicy chicken add depth, but the heat is the star. Pair it with the omelette or something cooling if you want to survive it.
Dessert brings relief. The strawberry sando, with mascarpone and whipped cream, is light, creamy, and disappears almost too quickly. The strawberry and mango mochi, with ice cream tucked inside, rounds things off on a sweet, easy note.
Meal for two: Rs 2,000. From 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm and 6.30 pm to 11 pm. At Double Dashi, Anna Nagar.
Email: shivani@newindianexpress.com
X: @ShivaniIllakiya
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