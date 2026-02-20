A sandwich diner that refuses to play safe in Chennai’s culinary scene

You notice the ceiling first. It soars so high that you immediately exhale, no longer crammed like a proverbial sardine freed from a tin. At Sando Society, this tall ceiling is not incidental. “High ceiling was very important for me,” says owner Perkins. “That’s the only reason I got this place.” Walk further in and it feels more like someone’s carefully designed living room than a diner.
The culinary philosophy here is simple. He builds food he wants to eat. “I always think I am my own customer,” he says. Fluffy milk bread, dramatic fillings and clean halves cut open to show their guts define both the sandwiches and his approach to Chennai’s culinary scene.
We begin with ghee roast wings. They arrive generously coated, brown and nutty rather than fiery red like the Mangalorean variant, with crushed curry leaves scattered over. The spices are roasted deeper and smokier, and the chicken falls easily off the bone.
Then come the sandwiches, halved and spilling over. The Sweet Heat Smash feels like Perkins’ manifesto. A smashed beef patty encases cheese and pineapple, layered with jalapeños, pickles and bell peppers. It sounds chaotic but works, with bursts of sour sweet pineapple and gentle heat cutting through molten cheese and umami meat.
For vegetarians, the French Onion Melt leans into comfort, with caramelised onions melting into mushrooms and a crust of Gouda, Parmesan, mozzarella and cheddar. The Orange Pop Chicken Sando brings pakoda spiced batter and citrus glaze together in a crisp, bright bite.
Perkins takes desserts seriously too. The Triple Choco Drip layers dark, milk and white chocolate over ganache rich cake. There is, as he laughs, more chocolate than cake.
Meal for two around ₹1,000. Open 12 pm to 11 pm.
