A sandwich diner that refuses to play safe in Chennai’s culinary scene

You notice the ceiling first. It soars so high that you immediately exhale, no longer crammed like a proverbial sardine freed from a tin. At Sando Society, this tall ceiling is not incidental. “High ceiling was very important for me,” says owner Perkins. “That’s the only reason I got this place.” Walk further in and it feels more like someone’s carefully designed living room than a diner.

Owner led diner pairs architectural drama with bold plates

The culinary philosophy here is simple. He builds food he wants to eat. “I always think I am my own customer,” he says. Fluffy milk bread, dramatic fillings and clean halves cut open to show their guts define both the sandwiches and his approach to Chennai’s culinary scene.