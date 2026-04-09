Where to try a seasonal Chettinad menu in Chennai right now

We take our seats at the bar counter, right in the middle of all the action. Plates move in and out with precision, each assembled with such care. We watch plates for other tables come together before ours, each movement building anticipation in us. Skip it if you’re impatient, but opt for the bar counter if you want an experience that feels more like being part of a living process than just a meal.

A Panguni menu rooted in tradition, plated with precision

At Chettinad Canteen, menus change with every Tamil month, and we tried the one for Panguni. Our meal begins with a rasam, poured tableside from a carafe. The broth is well balanced, its spices gentle rather than sharp.

The Vellai appam with dangar chutney and vengai arisi urundai arrives plated with symmetry in mind. Two soft appams sit alongside neat streaks of chutney. The appam itself is light, though slightly oily to the touch, something a quick dab could have fixed. But the chutney carries the dish. Intensely savoury with a faint, lingering heat, it fills in the neutrality of the appam beautifully. The urundai, made with rice, jaggery, and cardamom, has a faint mochi-like chew. It is pleasant in small bites, though the cardamom comes through strongly.