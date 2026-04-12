Vacuum-marinated chicken anchors a flavour-driven menu in this retro-futuristic Chennai diner

In a city that’s constantly opening new cafés and quick-bite joints, at times it takes more than good food to stand out. MRND, the newest burger and fried chicken spot in town, stands out for its interiors and its culinary approach.

This new burger and fried chicken joint in Besant Nagar focuses on honest cooking and immersive design

At the heart of MRND is Perkins, who owns the brand along with partner Aadithya and whose approach to food is refreshingly honest. “I curate the menu for myself,” he says simply. “I put out what I want to eat. People who like the same things will find their way here.”

The space, designed by architect Mithun Adhitya, leans into a retro-futuristic aesthetic inspired by German industrial designer Dieter Rams, playing with grids, clean geometry and bold colours. The brief, as he puts it, was to create a next-gen lifestyle food destination and it clearly shows.