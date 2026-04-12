Vacuum-marinated chicken anchors a flavour-driven menu in this retro-futuristic Chennai diner

In a city that’s constantly opening new cafés and quick-bite joints, at times it takes more than good food to stand out. MRND, the newest burger and fried chicken spot in town, stands out for its interiors and its culinary approach.
At the heart of MRND is Perkins, who owns the brand along with partner Aadithya and whose approach to food is refreshingly honest. “I curate the menu for myself,” he says simply. “I put out what I want to eat. People who like the same things will find their way here.”
The space, designed by architect Mithun Adhitya, leans into a retro-futuristic aesthetic inspired by German industrial designer Dieter Rams, playing with grids, clean geometry and bold colours. The brief, as he puts it, was to create a next-gen lifestyle food destination and it clearly shows.
From the moment you enter, the long communal table crowned with a dramatic lighting feature becomes the visual anchor. There’s movement everywhere, from suspended lights and stainless steel grids to an electronic display declaring “We don’t coat, we marinade.” Even the mirrors are intentional, reflecting the outdoors and creating a sense of openness.
Somewhere between the colours and the comfort food, MRND also nudges you to slow down and notice the process. Instead of surface-level marination, the team uses a vacuum tumbler, a method that allows the marinade to penetrate deeper into the meat. “When the air is removed, the chicken absorbs the marinade better,” Perkins explains. “That’s how you get flavour that actually stays.”
On the plate, this care translates beautifully. The Nashville chicken tenders arrive packing heat, but not the kind that makes you think, “I’m going to die.” Instead, it’s a slow, addictive spice that keeps you reaching for another bite. You might want the ranch on the side, though it isn’t a necessity. The spice profile has enough depth on its own to be savoured, even without the cool-down.
The Japanese karaage tenders are crispy and comforting, best paired with chilli oil, while the Thai chicken tenders, finished with sambal, bring a gentler heat and juiciness. The Thai fried chicken burger comes loaded with lettuce, onions, a slice of cheese and sambal, simple, punchy and deeply satisfying. The Buffalo fried chicken burger, layered with pineapple, ranch buffalo sauce, lettuce and chips, easily steals the spotlight and is our clear favourite.
To wash it all down, we went with the Biscoff milkshake and the Jim Jam milkshake, classic burger pairings that simply can’t go wrong.
What truly sets MRND apart is its DIY loaded fries, a feature you don’t often find at places like this. It’s your chance to build exactly what your heart desires, with a generous range of add-ons to choose from. Faced with the paradox of choice, we handed the reins to Perkins, who put together his own mix: plain salted fries topped with Nashville popcorn, ranch, Korean mayo, salted chips and jalapeños. It was the owner’s personal favourite pick, and honestly, it delivered. The team is also planning to introduce desserts soon, which is something to look forward to.
Meal for two: Rs 800. From 12 noon to 11 pm. At Besant Nagar.
Email: shivani@newindianexpress.com
X: @ShivaniIllakiya
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