Where in-house craft reshapes the sundowner scene

Named after the Tamazight word for sky, Ignna by Midnight Sun might be your next go-to for sundowners, and here’s why... their new cocktail programme.
Thirukumaran Roopkumar, creative director and managing director of Midnight Sun, puts it simply. “We started out very focused on being strictly Mediterranean,” he says. “But over time, we’ve adapted to what our guests in Chennai enjoy, while still holding on to our core.”
The new cocktail programme, curated by beverage consultant Harish Veda, arrives like a manifesto in liquid form. “Everything is made in-house, cordials, syrups, fermentations,” he explains. “We’re not buying anything outside.” That philosophy shows up immediately in the glass. The standout is Fermented Bloom, a dragon fruit and guava-based drink built on a naturally fermented base. “It takes three days until it starts bubbling naturally,” he says, describing its slow transformation. Balanced with xylitol and subtle acids, it lands crisp yet rounded.
Then there’s Cyberpunk, a whisky-forward, carbonated blend with elderflower and tender coconut water, sharp, saline-edged, and surprisingly clean.
And soon, the table fills up with bites to go along with. The mezze platter, with hummus, tabbouleh, baba ganoush, labneh, and pita, is exactly what it should be, comforting and dependable. Nothing reinvented, but everything clean and balanced. The pulled chicken wings, however, steal attention and are an absolute must-try—succulent, sticky with heat, and the kind of spice that builds bite after bite.
Shawarma pockets are next, satiating, slightly uneven in execution, but still doing the job of a late-evening bite. The Turkish eggs with bread arrive richer and more interesting. Silky yoghurt, softly poached eggs, and warm spices coming together in a way that demands slow scooping and immediate second helpings.
Dessert shifts the tone again. The roasted pistachio cheesecake is easily the most memorable plate on the table. It was nutty, smooth, and deeply aromatic, carrying a toasted pistachio flavour that runs through it rather than sitting on top.
Meal for two: Rs 3,499. From 12 to 11 pm. At Ignna, Nungambakkam.
Email: shivani@newindianexpress.com
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