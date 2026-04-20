Where in-house craft reshapes the sundowner scene

Named after the Tamazight word for sky, Ignna by Midnight Sun might be your next go-to for sundowners, and here’s why... their new cocktail programme.

Thirukumaran Roopkumar, creative director and managing director of Midnight Sun, puts it simply. “We started out very focused on being strictly Mediterranean,” he says. “But over time, we’ve adapted to what our guests in Chennai enjoy, while still holding on to our core.”

The new cocktail programme, curated by beverage consultant Harish Veda, arrives like a manifesto in liquid form. “Everything is made in-house, cordials, syrups, fermentations,” he explains. “We’re not buying anything outside.” That philosophy shows up immediately in the glass. The standout is Fermented Bloom, a dragon fruit and guava-based drink built on a naturally fermented base. “It takes three days until it starts bubbling naturally,” he says, describing its slow transformation. Balanced with xylitol and subtle acids, it lands crisp yet rounded.