A steak-led detour worth taking to OMR

Goldman’s Steakhouse has found its way to OMR, following its Nungambakkam outpost, and this one comes with the added curiosity of being a franchise. Naturally, we went in with measured expectations. The space itself is… a lot. The interiors feel like several ideas coexisting at once, from floral arches and plush seating to statement chandeliers and patterned surfaces, making it visually interesting, yes, but also a little jarring if you pause to take it all in.
There’s comfort and chaos in equal measure, with no single design language taking precedence, leaving the eye to constantly move rather than settle. But once the food arrives, the room fades into the background.
We began with the Chicken and wild rice soup, a pale yellow bowl topped with black rice that delivered comfort in every spoonful. The soup was mellow and rich with aromatic herbs and viscous, with shredded chicken that leaned a tad bit overcooked, though the soup made up for it by keeping everything juicy.
We had to try the wings, sampling three flavours: honey chilli garlic, which was too garlicky for our liking, picante, and the garlic cream variant. The wings were succulent, thinly coated, and fried just right, but timing matters here. If you want to enjoy their crispiness, get them into your mouth the moment the waiter sets the plate down.
The spicy jumbo prawns came next, massive prawns, butterfly-cut and still in their shells, plated with lemon slices, olives, and coriander. This is an absolute must-try. Slightly spicy with a lingering sweetness, they required a bit of hands-on effort to pry out, but that’s part of the pleasure, isn’t it?
Then came the steaks, the real reason you come to Goldman’s Steakhouse.
We shared a tomahawk steak, a dramatic cut that lures your attention even before you taste it. Essentially a rib-eye with the bone left long and frenched, the tomahawk is richly marbled. It’s a cut best left to professionals, and Goldman’s Steakhouse does a solid job of handling it. Juicy, tender, and indulgent, we’d urge you to order it medium rare to enjoy the best of both worlds. The first slice has a pleasant chew, while moving closer to the centre reveals a rosy tenderness that makes the trip all the way to OMR worth it.
The rib-eye followed, a thick cut with that unmistakable umami richness that comes from good marbling. While wonderfully juicy, the thickness meant the centre stayed a touch blue for some when cooked medium rare. Still, it’s a satisfying steak that delivers on flavour.
We ended with tiramisu, hoping it would keep the inevitable steak-induced coma at arm’s length as we rode back home.
Meal for two: ₹1,500++. From 11 am to 11.45 pm. At Goldman’s Steakhouse, Sholinganallur.
