A steak-led detour worth taking to OMR

Goldman’s Steakhouse has found its way to OMR, following its Nungambakkam outpost, and this one comes with the added curiosity of being a franchise. Naturally, we went in with measured expectations. The space itself is… a lot. The interiors feel like several ideas coexisting at once, from floral arches and plush seating to statement chandeliers and patterned surfaces, making it visually interesting, yes, but also a little jarring if you pause to take it all in.

A cut above

There’s comfort and chaos in equal measure, with no single design language taking precedence, leaving the eye to constantly move rather than settle. But once the food arrives, the room fades into the background.

We began with the Chicken and wild rice soup, a pale yellow bowl topped with black rice that delivered comfort in every spoonful. The soup was mellow and rich with aromatic herbs and viscous, with shredded chicken that leaned a tad bit overcooked, though the soup made up for it by keeping everything juicy.