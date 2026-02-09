This café in Chennai is an antidote to rushed coffee culture

This café isn’t in a rush, and it doesn’t want you to be either. At Madras Kissaten, coffee is an unhurried ritual. The pour-over is slow and deliberate, almost meditative, with steam and scent as its only special effects. While most cafés hum with co-working chatter and clinking cups, this one moves in the opposite direction, inviting you to linger, sit with your thoughts and slow down, if only for a while.

Where Japanese-inspired coffee sensibilities meet south Indian soil

Filmmaker-turned-café-founder Siddarth Gananathan is clearly not catering to the frappe crowd. His space is minimal, but not cold, a quiet, deliberate minimalism that makes you feel as if your coffee is about to tell you a story. And perhaps it will. He has experimented with beans from Palani, Chikmagalur and Coorg, eventually settling on nutty, darker roasts that whisper of Japan while still carrying the earthiness of south Indian soil.