What to eat at this new beachside restaurant in Chennai

We also sampled the Hainan roast chicken rice bowl. The chicken is marinated in a harmonious blend of soy sauce, sesame oil and spices, resulting in meat that is tender and aromatic. It is served with three accompanying sauces that allow you to tweak each bite to your liking, adding layers of savoury depth to a deceptively simple dish.

Dessert closed the meal on a high. The Vietnamese coffee cheesecake was rich and creamy, with a light, mousse-like texture that keeps it from feeling too dense. This airy quality comes from the use of gelling agents, frothy albumen nuances and generous Chantilly cream. The coffee notes are bold but balanced, offering sweetness without cloying, and providing a calm, satisfying end to a meal that travels confidently across Southeast Asia.

Meal for two: Rs 1,800. From: 12 pm to 11 pm. At Little Soi, Besant Nagar.



