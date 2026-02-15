Chennai’s gourmet chocolate haven branches into savoury territory

If you are a chocolate addict, Fabelle would have long felt like a sanctuary. With its recent relaunch, the space feels even more so, calmer, warmer and more considered. From the moment you step inside, the mood is unmistakable. The air carries a faint note of cocoa, and even the décor echoes the geometry of chocolate blocks without tipping into theme park territory.
Alongside its signature handcrafted chocolates, the renewed menu now brings together refined patisserie and a tighter selection of savoury bakes. It feels curated rather than crowded.
The hot chocolate is a good place to begin. Thick, viscous and unapologetically rich, it lingers on the tongue well after each sip. The dark variant, made with 70 per cent dark chocolate, is the clear standout, delivering depth without unnecessary sweetness.
The dark chocolate fudge cookie continues this mood of controlled indulgence. Also made with 70 per cent dark chocolate, it is baked just right, gooey at the centre with a well cracked crust on top. Three oversized chocolate chips melt across the surface, while flakes of French salt settle into the cracks. The salt does important work, cutting through the richness and adding contrast. Bite into a section where the chocolate has pooled and it feels closer to breaking into a lush chocolate bar than eating a cookie.
On the entremet front, the dark chocolate and orange tart offers a familiar pairing executed cleanly. The pistachio and coffee opera, meanwhile, delivers a more layered, grown up finish, nutty, gently bitter and well balanced.
The savoury side quietly holds its own. The pulled lamb and jalapeño roll is deceptively restrained. The spices are subtle, allowing the meatiness of the lamb to take centre stage. Finished with black sesame and slit along the top so the lamb peeks through and crisps slightly in the oven, it balances softness with texture. Jalapeños are used sparingly, just enough for the occasional flash of heat that lifts each bite without overwhelming it.
The Korean cream cheese bun is another pleasant surprise. Unlike the heavier, butter soaked versions found elsewhere, this one is gentler. There is less cream cheese, a softer richness and a mellow garlickiness that does not linger too aggressively. It feels intentionally toned down, and better for it.
To offset the sweetness, the Grand Cola, a mix of espresso and cola topped with vanilla foam, provides a double dose of caffeine and a surprisingly balanced finish.
Meal for two costs around Rs 1,200 plus taxes. Open from 11 am to midnight at Fabelle - The Chocolate Boutique, ITC Grand Chola, Guindy.
