Chennai’s gourmet chocolate haven branches into savoury territory

If you are a chocolate addict, Fabelle would have long felt like a sanctuary. With its recent relaunch, the space feels even more so, calmer, warmer and more considered. From the moment you step inside, the mood is unmistakable. The air carries a faint note of cocoa, and even the décor echoes the geometry of chocolate blocks without tipping into theme park territory.

Chocolate classics now share space with spiced bakes

Alongside its signature handcrafted chocolates, the renewed menu now brings together refined patisserie and a tighter selection of savoury bakes. It feels curated rather than crowded.

The hot chocolate is a good place to begin. Thick, viscous and unapologetically rich, it lingers on the tongue well after each sip. The dark variant, made with 70 per cent dark chocolate, is the clear standout, delivering depth without unnecessary sweetness.