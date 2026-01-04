A decade in, this restaurant chain tests the Korean waters at its latest flagship in Chennai

After a decade of moving comfortably through the cuisines of Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia, Nasi and Mee has taken a deliberate step further east. Its new limited-time offering, The Korean Edit, marks the brand’s first foray into Korean food, rolled out at its newly opened flagship in the city.

A Limited-Time Korean Menu Makes Its Debut at a Brand-New Flagship

Chef Sadeshbabu Kaliappan, who led the development of the menu, says the process involved nearly three months of R&D. The brief was tight. “We didn’t want to do what everyone else is already selling,” he explains. Dishes like kimchi fried rice and kimchi broth were tested and then cut. What remains is a compact menu that focuses on texture, balance and restraint.

The yangnyeon chicken wings are where this philosophy lands most convincingly. Here, the wings are double-battered using an aerated mix of potato starch and cornflour, activated with soda. The result is light, crisp and non-greasy chicken. The sauce is built around gochujang, brown sugar, garlic and rice vinegar, leaning towards sweet-spicy while allowing the chicken’s succulence to come through.