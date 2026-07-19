How a Delhi restaurant introduced the art of tandoor cooking in India

+When Kundan Lal Gujral relocated from Peshawar to Delhi following Partition in 1947, it was not merely an idea for a restaurant that he brought along. He brought along with him a culinary heritage that would revolutionize the eating habits of the entire country. His restaurant, Moti Mahal, became historically famous for popularising tandoor cooking in India.

How Tandoor cooking in India became famous through Moti Mahal’s Delhi kitchen

The tandoor itself had undergone centuries of historical development before it gained popularity throughout India. Clay ovens were used by the inhabitants of the Indus Valley Civilization for baking flatbread. In the subsequent period of the Mughal Empire, meat cooked in the tandoor was popular among people. Emperor Jehangir enjoyed the taste of food from the tandoor and even recommended carrying portable tandoors while on military travels.