Beyond a sustainable fabric, jute is also a food ingredient on the verge of extinction

There are very few plants that can be utilised in all stages for some aspect of the other. While two such plants are the coconut and banana, a third one is the jute. One might wonder what other things these beige coloured coils that are used to make rope, fabric, home accessories and bags, can be used for? Well, the leaves o f the jute plant is actually cooked and eaten across many countries. They are not just delicious but also full of minerals and other nutrients. Some of the countries they are available include West Bengal in India, Japan, Bangladesh, parts of Africa, primarily Egypt.
There are many benefits of having jute. First, it is rich in Vitamins A,C and E which collectively help towards having good vision, immune system and protects cells from damage. Second, it is full of antioxidants. Third, it is very good for the gut as it helps in bowel movements, and presents constipation. Fourth, it is a repository of minerals like calcium, iron, magnesium and more. Fifth, those who are conscious about the calories can blindly consume jute which is low in calories.
How is jute eaten around the world?
Jute is eaten in different ways all across the world. While it is stir-fried with greens, it is also added to Indian curries. In fact, the popular Egyptian dish, Molokhia has jute leaves as one of its prime ingredients. Even though consuming jute is beneficial, one must not over do its consumption.
A vanishing ingredient
Eating jute and making food with it is a specialised area which happens either in rural parts, luxury experimentation and street foods. It is not really an ingredient which is included in everyday diet. And perhaps that is why due to ‘out of sight, out of mind’ eating jute has drastically reduced, despite its benefits. Two of the pillars of the culinary world today are the revival or vanishing ingredients and experimentation; and jute sits well in both brackets. Only time will tell how much people will be aware of eating jute and have them more often on their plates than using sustainable products made by it.
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