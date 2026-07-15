Beyond a sustainable fabric, jute is also a food ingredient on the verge of extinction

There are very few plants that can be utilised in all stages for some aspect of the other. While two such plants are the coconut and banana, a third one is the jute. One might wonder what other things these beige coloured coils that are used to make rope, fabric, home accessories and bags, can be used for? Well, the leaves o f the jute plant is actually cooked and eaten across many countries. They are not just delicious but also full of minerals and other nutrients. Some of the countries they are available include West Bengal in India, Japan, Bangladesh, parts of Africa, primarily Egypt.

What are the benefits of eating jute?

There are many benefits of having jute. First, it is rich in Vitamins A,C and E which collectively help towards having good vision, immune system and protects cells from damage. Second, it is full of antioxidants. Third, it is very good for the gut as it helps in bowel movements, and presents constipation. Fourth, it is a repository of minerals like calcium, iron, magnesium and more. Fifth, those who are conscious about the calories can blindly consume jute which is low in calories.