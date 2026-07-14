Did you know the fascinating history of silver varak in Indian mithai?

Walk into any mithai shop during Diwali or wedding season and you’ll see it: trays of barfi, kaju katli, and peda dressed in a whisper-thin sheet of silver, catching the light like they’ve been dipped in moonlight. It’s called varak (sometimes vark, varakh, or chandi ka warq), and most of us have eaten it without ever asking the obvious question — how, exactly, did real silver end up on top of dessert?

Varak used to be a medicine, not decoration

Long before anyone thought to put silver on a sweet for the sake of looks, it was showing up in Ayurvedic texts as a health ingredient. Ancient medical writings describe precious metals prepared in three forms — leaf, thin foil, and a fine ash — with silver credited as a cooling, antimicrobial substance and gold treated as a tonic for vitality. The metallic sparkle we associate with celebration today actually began as a wellness supplement.