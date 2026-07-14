Did you know the fascinating history of silver varak in Indian mithai?

Walk into any mithai shop during Diwali or wedding season and you’ll see it: trays of barfi, kaju katli, and peda dressed in a whisper-thin sheet of silver, catching the light like they’ve been dipped in moonlight. It’s called varak (sometimes vark, varakh, or chandi ka warq), and most of us have eaten it without ever asking the obvious question — how, exactly, did real silver end up on top of dessert?
Long before anyone thought to put silver on a sweet for the sake of looks, it was showing up in Ayurvedic texts as a health ingredient. Ancient medical writings describe precious metals prepared in three forms — leaf, thin foil, and a fine ash — with silver credited as a cooling, antimicrobial substance and gold treated as a tonic for vitality. The metallic sparkle we associate with celebration today actually began as a wellness supplement.
Varak’s glamorous reputation really took hold under Mughal rule, when court kitchens started gilding rice, meat, and sweets with silver and gold foil as a straightforward flex of imperial wealth. Dishes like silver-flecked pulao and richly finished meat preparations became edible status symbols, served to impress dignitaries and guests. Once something is good enough for an emperor’s table, it tends to trickle downward. Varak slowly made its way from royal kitchens into temples, sweet shops, and eventually the everyday festival spread.
For generations, making varak was a closely guarded family trade. Silversmiths used to sandwich thin strips of pure silver between sheets of parchment, then hammer the packets for hours until the metal stretched into foil less than a thousandth of a millimetre thick.
That parchment was traditionally animal intestine, usually from oxen. Silver separates more cleanly from organic tissue than from paper, so artisans relied on it for centuries. The repeated hammering meant tiny traces of the intestine got beaten right into the final silver sheet. For a country with a massive vegetarian population, and particularly for Jains, this was a serious problem once it became widely known. Suddenly, a lot of people were eating sweets they’d have refused outright if they’d known what was underneath that shine.
In 2016, India’s food safety authority (FSSAI) ruled that no animal-derived material could be used anywhere in silver leaf production, and laid out strict purity standards. Genuine silver leaf now has to be 99.9% pure and weigh around 2.8 grams per square meter. It wasn't a smooth switch overnight. Eventually, manufacturers pivoted to food-grade paper or polyester coated with calcium powder instead of intestine, and machine-made vegetarian varak became the industry standard.
A box of sweets with varak on top says this occasion is important. It’s made for celebration, prosperity, and extravagance.
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